FREE PODCAST 4/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Writer/director Elliott Owen joins to break down WrestleMania 37, plus Vallejos and Monsey talk the latest in MMA (167 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s special edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey are joined by writer/director Elliott Owen to break down WrestleMania 37. They discuss every match on the card, while also discussing the aesthetics of the show. Rick and Robert transition into MMA Talk by talking about the latest from ONE FC and Bellator. They close the show by reviewing the UFC’s latest offering from Las Vegas, and previewing the upcoming fight card, headlined by Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum.

