NXT TAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER NIGHT 2 REPORT 4/8: Wells’s live results and match analysis for Balor vs. Kross, Cole vs. O’Reilly, Escobar vs. Devlin ladder match, more

WELLS’S NXT TAKEOVER: STAND AND DELIVER NIGHT 1 REPORT

APRIL 8, 2021

LIVE IN WINTER PARK, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

SIMULCAST ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

-On the preshow, Killian Dain & Drake Maverick defeated Breezango in a match to determine MSK’s first challengers for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Samoa Joe sat down with Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole (separately) for interviews, like he did with Raquel Gonzalez and Io Shirai last night. Joe has a long future in wrestling after he hangs up the boots, but I’m not saying anything you don’t already know.

-To open the show, Poppy performed a song called “Stand and Deliver.” What are the odds? The song was indeed a little poppy compared to what she did with Io Shirai some months back. As I said that, the band went in to a real screamer of a track to really get the place going.

(1) JORDAN DEVLIN (c) vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (c) – Ladder match to unify the two Cruiserweight Championships

Escobar entered first with his old mask and cape, then shed them when he got to the ring. A tall ladder was set up on the rampway. The two belts were lowered in the ring at the opening, and were raised as the two men met in the center of the ring.

Forearms to start. Back elbow by Devlin. The crowd is clearly pro-Escobar though he’s playing heel here. The crowd is already tiresome like last night, loudly cheering and booing for every small transition move. Armdrag takedown by Devlin, followed by a lot of reversals. Standing moonsault by Devlin. Escobar bailed and Devlin played to the crowd and got hugely booed. He may as well play heel tonight with the breakdown almost 100% against him. Devlin splashed Escobar outside and threw Escobar inside. Devlin grabbed a ladder, baited Escobar outside, and laid out Escobar with the ladder. Devlin entered the ring and went up the ladder (quickly!) and Escobar chased him down and yanked him to the mat.

Escobar leaned the ladder in a corner and set up a powerbomb. Devlin temporarily avoided trouble but Escobar slammed him into the ladder and action went outside. Escobar ran and put his knees into Devlin against the barricade. Escobar got a second ladder and set it up against the Plexiglass. Apparently that’s for a later spot as he then just went inside and moved to set up the other ladder. Devlin entered the ring and Escobar quickly dropkicked the ladder into him. Escobar shoved the ladder into Devlin’s midsection repeatedly, and then basement dropkicked it into Devlin. Escobar went under the ring for a third ladder (why?) and set that one up. He took one step and Devlin grabbed his leg, and Escobar stomped him repeatedly.

Escobar set up the other ladder in the ring over a corner on the top ropes. He jawed at Devlin and slapped him. He wanted an Irish whip but Devlin reversed and whipped Escobar into the ladder instead to some showy boos from the audience members desperate to be the center of attention. Escobar did a monkey flip to Devlin, but Devlin landed on the ladder steps and started up. Escobar caught him but Devlin hit a DDT. “This is awesome” chant. Devlin ended up outside and Escobar hit a tope to send Devlin into the ladder set up against the Plexiglass.

Escobar got up first and entered the ring. He grabbed the ladder, but Devlin entered the ring too quickly and he tossed the ladder away. Escobar continued to jaw at Devlin and kicked him a couple of times. He tried a powerbomb but Devlin reversed to a back bodydrop on one of the ladders in the ring. The two exchanged forearms in the ring, first on their knees, then on their feet. Escobar hit a jumping knee. Escobar charged and ran right into Spanish Fly by Devlin. Both guys sold for a moment.

Devlin set up a ladder near a corner. He headbutted Escobar when he started to get up, and then went up the ladder nowhere near the belts to set up something on Escobar. Escobar went up and Devlin punched him to the floor. Devlin went up and hit a moonsault from the top onto Escobar. “NXT” chant. Escobar got dumped and Devlin went up the ladder. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde charged the ring and very quickly shoved over the ladder and Devlin spilled out in a fairly dangerous-looking way, though I think the landing was fine in the end. They beat down Devlin and, their work done, they retreated to the back.

Escobar went up the ladder in the ring and Devlin managed to recover in time to toss a ladder at Escobar. Devlin set up another ladder next to Escobar. Devlin hit Spanish Fly from about two-thirds of the way up the ladders. Devlin slowly went up the ladder as Escobar recovered and went up the other side. The two threw hands near the top. Devlin beat Escobar’s head into the top a couple of times, but Escobar headbutted Devlin and he fell back and crashed through another ladder, splitting it in half. Devlin sold it like death as Escobar claimed both belts.

After the match, Escobar celebrated on the top of the ramp with his stablemates, and also a kid that I assume is his son, who put on the mask Escobar wore to the ring.

WINNER: Santos Escobar at 18:08.

(Wells’s Analysis: Wow. I did not see that coming. I thought Escobar was going to pivot to another division, but I have no complaints at all with this decision, as he’s really done great things for the championship when given the opportunity and the TV minutes. Now I guess we’ll see whether Devlin is going to hang around NXT US for a while and get into a feud or two, or if this was just to get the unification match out of the way. Good match, though not bound to be remembered by ladder match standards)