WWE announces two-night WrestleMania sellout

In a press release on Sunday night, WWE announced that both nights of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida were a sellout.

“For the second consecutive night, a sell-out of 25,675 fans attended WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL with millions more watching at home on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network around the world.”

WrestleMania 38 will be held inside AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday April 3, 2022.

