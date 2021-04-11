LECLAIR’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT 2 REPORT: Alt-perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Edge vs. Bryan, Asuka vs. Ripley, Orton vs. Fiend, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT 2 REPORT

APRIL 11, 2021

TAMPA, FL AT RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe, Corey Graves (various teams)

-After the standard show opening, Mike Rome introduced country artist Ashland Craft to perform “America the Beautiful.” The broadcast cut back to footage of the roster standing on the stage from last night’s show. A military flyover proceeded a fireworks display from the entrance.

-An opening video package aired containing footage from night one, then gave way to a repeat of last night’s cold open with footage previewing tonight’s card.

-Pyro shot from above, below, and behind the stage and all around Raymond James Stadium as the crowd roared. Mike Rome welcomed the co-hosts of WrestleMania, Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan.

Hogan and O’Neil walked onto the stage in admittedly ridiculous pirate costumes. Titus said he thinks they look “damn good.” Hogan agreed, but said it’s a little hot. They welcomed the audience to WrestleMania Sunday. Hogan said last night was unbelievable and tonight will be no different. Titus said they have seven spectacular matches, and Hogan said five of them are title matches.

They engaged in horribly forced pirate talk. Hogan asked O’Neil if he planned on making him walk the plank. They said their first match is a “tale of terror.”

-Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe welcomed the audience to WrestleMania night 2. Cole said the skies have cleared. Byron said he hopes his microphone survives the night.

-Randy Orton’s music hit and he sauntered onto the stage, sporting brand new white trunks. Cole said Orton is “in a mood”, being in the strangest rivalry of his career. Orton wiped his boots on the mats near ringside before taking stock of the audience and stepping into the ring slowly. Orton took his time pacing around the ring and posing on the turnbuckle. His arm taunt garnered a strong pop from the crowd. Fireworks filled the space behind him.

Michael Cole tossed to a video package highlighting Orton and The Fiend’s rivalry.

The Fiend was shown at the end of a long, dimly lit hallway. As we walked toward the camera, bad special effects covered his body and healed his charred face and body. The original Fiend emerged from the CGI. Back in front of the crowd, “Let Me In” displayed in lights above the pirate ship entrance. The Firefly Funhouse music played and Alexa Bliss skipped onto the stage, waving to the crowd.

The camera panned around Bliss to reveal a giant Jack in the Box positioned at ringside. Bliss stood by the handle, taunting Orton. She spun the handle. “Pop Goes the Weasel” played. When it completed, The Fiend’s music played and he rose slowly from the box. The entire stadium was bathed in red. Orton looked on in utter shock and confusion. The Fiend paced around the box, then dove into the ring, dropping Randy Orton with a flying clothesline.

(1) RANDY ORTON vs. “THE FIEND” BRAY WYATT (w/ Alexa Bliss)

The referee called for the bell immediately. The Fiend twisted Orton’s neck. The camera zoomed in on his face. Wyatt shook with rage, screaming. Cole said that he’s been “restored.” The Fiend played to the crowd, headed to the corner and hung upside down. He waited for Orton to stand, stalking him. Wyatt charged, but Orton slid to the outside. The crowd booed.

The Fiend left the ring to meet Orton. Randy surprised him with a backdrop onto the table, but The Fiend shot up and grabbed the Mandible Claw. Orton managed to slide into the ring to break the count and the claw. Orton caught Wyatt on the apron and hit the hangman’s DDT. The Fiend shot up again. Orton went for the RKO, but Wyatt shoved him away. Orton tossed Wyatt face first into the box at ringside. He set up and hit second hangman’s DDT.

Wyatt rose to his knees. Orton punched him several times, but The Fiend just shook it off. He threw his body at Orton and fired off a series of elbows. Wyatt went for a senton, but Orton moved. He tossed Wyatt to the outside again. Wyatt quickly returned to the apron. Orton hit a third hangman’s DDT. The Fiend stayed down this time. Orton pounded the mat for the RKO. He went for it, but Wyatt grabbed the Mandible Claw. Orton collapsed to his knees. Wyatt let him go and kissed Orton’s forehead, putting him in position for Sister Abigail.

Flames exploded from the turnbuckles. Alexa Bliss appeared atop the box, spouting black goo from her head. She stared blankly at The Fiend. The Fiend looked on at Bliss and reached out to her. Orton spun Fiend around and hit the RKO and covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Randy Orton in 6:00

Orton left ringside in a hurry. Bliss continued to stare down The Fiend, who returned to his feet to meet her gaze. The lights shut off. When they returned, Bliss and The Fiend were gone. The crowd booed.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Well, this was about as bad as you probably expected. At least it was quick. Very quick. There was too little of a match to judge the merits of the in-ring content. Instead, we have to laugh at the fact that The Fiend was suddenly “healed” in the long hallway he walked through before the match. I’m not sure what the motivation was there – I thought they were going for a new, more sinister look for the charred Fiend. Instead, they inexplicably healed him in a comically bad scene of CGI. The Fiend can’t possibly be taken seriously if all he ever does is lose. Bliss’ senseless “turn” just means we’ve got to see this angle go on even longer.)

-Bayley approached Titus O’Neil, Hulk Hogan, and Eric Bischoff backstage. She wondered they they ignored her texts and calls last night. Bayley invited Bischoff to come on her show. Eric said he’s more of a book guy, but he’d love to have Bianca Belair on his show. Bayley called them the flavors of the month, and said they’re not the consistent role model she is. Bischoff and Hogan made up an excuse about about a boat and wandered off. Titus followed.

-Natalya and Tamina headed to the ring for their Women’s Tag Team title match. Michael Cole welcomed Corey Graves to the commentary table. They talked about Nattie and Tamina’s win last night. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler headed to the ring.

(2) NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER (c) vs. NATALYA & TAMINA – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Natalya began the match with Shayna Baszler. They locked up in the center. Natalya took Baszler to the mat, but Shayna quickly kipped to her feet. Baszler executed a side headlock takedown of her own. The two women wrestled back to their feet. Shayna caught Nattie with a quick shoulder takedown. Nattie popped up, took Baszler down, and went for the Sharpshooter early. Shayna quickly pulled herself to the ropes and tagged in Nia Jax.

Nia Jax locked up with Natalya and shoved her to the mat. She challenged Nattie to tag in Tamina. Nattie obliged. Tamina stepped in the ring slowly. The crowd gave her a respectful chant. She and Nia traded quick headbutts. Nia told Tamina to “lay it in.” They traded punches. Tamina tagged in Nattie. Nia elbowed both of them in the face and tagged in Baszler.

Nattie and Tamina managed to double team suplex Jax. They tossed Baszler on top of her. Nattie covered Shayna for a two count, then tagged in Tamina. Tamina dropped Baszler with a quick clothesline, then tagged out again. Natalya catapulted Baszler right into a super kick from Tamina. Nattie covered for a near fall.

Nattie went for a body slam, but Baszler slid out of it. She caught Natalya square in the jaw with a knee. On the outside, Nia Jax gave Tamina a bodyslam. In the ring, Baszler covered Natalya for a two count. Baszler grabbed a knee bar, then began torquing the ankle and foot. Nattie used her free leg to kick out of it, but Shayna stomped on Nattie’s ankle and tagged in Jax.

Nia continued to work on Nattie’s leg while the crowd booed her heavily. Jax covered for a two count. Nattie tried to fight back with punches, but Jax shrugged them off and tagged in Baszler. Jax lifted Nattie and set her up for anther kick to the face from Baszler. Shayna continued punishing Nattie’s leg.

Baszler tagged in Jax, who hit a quick slam. Nattie retreated to the corner. Jax charged, but Nattie moved, sending Nia shoulder first into the ring post. Nattie took her down with a clothesline and covered for a two count. Nattie asked for support from the crowd. Jax gave Nattie a power bomb and covered her, but Tamina broke up the count just in time. Jax tagged in Baszler, Nattie tagged in Tamina.

Tamina dropped Baszler with a dragon screw. She tried to kick Shayna in the face, but Shayna caught her ankle and twisted it. Baszler went for the clutch, but Tamina countered into a Samoan Drop for a near fall. Tamina climbed to the top rope, but Baszler caught her with a kick and tagged in Nia Jax. Jax went to grab Tamina from the top, but Nattie stopped her. Tamina fought Jax off the top. Jax hit a cross body on both Nattie and Tamina, covering for a near fall.

Jax talked trash to Tamina. “You ain’t shit!” she declared. The censor missed it. “I’m King Kong, bitch!” she continued. Tamina punched Nia in the face and gave her a bodyslam. She hooked the leg, but Nia kicked out at two. Another “Tamina” chant broke out. Tamina climbed to the top rope and went for the Superfly Splash, but Nia rolled out of the way. Both women crawled to their feet. Tamina tagged in Natalya. Jax reached Baszler, but Natalya didn’t see it. Natalya applied the Sharpshooter to Jax. Shayna emerged and grabbed the Kirifuda Clutch on Nattie. Natalya passed out quickly and the ref called for the bell.

WINNERS: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in 14:00 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

(LeClair’s Analysis: This wasn’t a great match by any stretch, but these women did what they could with a feud that was largely created on Friday’s Smackdown. Nattie and Tamina have been the only women’s tag team with any momentum, so it made sense to put them in this spot, despite both teams being heels. The crowd was into Tamina, especially, which is surprising given the lack of interest in her character throughout her career. This may have gone a little longer than it needed to, given its relative position on the card, but everything outside of the slow few minutes in the middle were passable enough.)

-Following the teaser for WWE 2K22, Michael Cole and Corey Graves reset at ringside, turning their focus to Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. Cole tossed to a video package covering their rivalry.

Cole and Graves welcomed JBL to the commentary booth. Sami Zayn headed to the ring. The fans sang along with his theme. Sami Zayn welcomed Logan Paul, who received a mixed reaction. Kevin Owens headed to the ring to a huge response from the crowd. Owens was clearly fired up. Owens posed for the crowd on the turnbuckles and got in Sami’s face. Logan Paul took a seat at ringside.

(3) SAMI ZAYN (w/ Logan Paul) vs. KEVIN OWENS

Sami Zayn charged at Kevin Owens, who caught him with a Pop-Up Powerbomb right out of the gate. Zayn rolled to the outside. Owens followed up and went for an apron Powerbomb, but Zayn elbowed free and returned to the ring. KO stayed in pursuit, suplexing Sami onto the ropes.

Zayn stumbled around the ring. Owens clotheslined him into the corner and hit a cannonball. Owens climbed to the top rope, but Sami escaped to the apron. Owens climbed down and got caught with a boot to the face from Zayn. Zayn gave Owens a brainbuster on the apron. Sami crawled back in the ring while Jessika Carr counted Owens. KO eventually broke the count, but Zayn continued to beat him down. Paul watched on from ringside. The crowd booed him each time he was shown. Sami hit KO with a quick driver for a two count.

Sami hoisted Owens onto the top turnbuckle and attempted a superplex, but KO blocked it. He and Sami traded punches. Owens eventually knocked Sami to the mat with a pair of headbutts. He followed with a frog splash for a near fall. Owens went for a second Pop Up Powerbomb, but Zayn countered out. Owens instead caught Zayn with a Fisherman Buster. He set up for the package piledriver, but Zayn fought out of it and hit KO with an exploder suplex into the corner. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick, but Owens ducked it. Zayn stayed on the offensive, catching Owens with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

Owens pulled himself to his feet. Sami hit him with another exploder suplex into the corner, then a brainbuster for a close near fall. Zayn tossed Owens into the corner and slapped him across the face repeatedly. Sami lifted Owens to the top and elbowed him in the chest. Zayn went for a superplex, but Owens blocked it and hit a top rope Fisherman suplex. Both men struggled to their feet. Owens tossed Zayn to the corner and hit a running clothesline. He turned his back to run for a second, but Zayn followed him out and nailed the Helluva Kick. Zayn positioned Owens for a second, but KO caught him with a super kick out of the corner.

KO hit a second super kick, then dragged Sami to his feet and gave him a stunner. Owens covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Kevin Owens in 9:00

Logan Paul checked on Sami Zayn while Kevin Owens celebrated. Paul approached Owens and offered him a handshake. Sami shoved Paul and called Owens the enemy. Paul shoved Sami to the mat. The crowd booed. Sami left. Logan Paul raised KO’s arm. The crowd booed louder. Owens looked disgusted. KO looked around at the crowd and laughed. They laughed with him. Owens gave Logan Paul a stunner. The crowd exploded.

(LeClair’s Analysis: It seems like this entire angle was built around Logan Paul eating a stunner from Kevin Owens. You knew it was going to happen from the moment it got announced, and evidently, so did the crowd. The match was good, just as you’d expect from KO and Sami Zayn. It wasn’t their best encounter, but it didn’t have time to be that. It was a well-structured, quick affair that accomplished what it needed to within the context of this show. Unlike Bad Bunny, I disagreed with involving Logan Paul here – especially given his recent controversies. I’m curious as to whether or not there winds up being reports of any metrics impacted positively by his presence, but I get the sense that the audience was not at all thrilled to see him tonight.)

-Riddle was shown scooting down a hallway backstage. He happened upon The Great Khali. He asked to see Khali’s ring, and said his hand is the size of his own head. Riddle suggested Khali open up his own store with giant products, especially giant scooters. Khali just looked on, dumbfounded and smiling. Riddle asked for a translator. RVD wandered into frame. Van Dam said they’re going to need some creative products. He suggested his own rolling papers. Riddle was excited about that. Van Dam wished Riddle luck against Sheamus. Riddle thanked him and gave he and Khali a fist bump.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Let’s be honest, failing to put Riddle and RVD on screen together when you had them under the same roof would’ve been quite the missed opportunity, so, kudos, I guess.)

-Sheamus headed to the ring for his United States Championship match. Cole tossed to a quick set of clips highlighting this recently established rivalry. Riddle headed to the ring to a modest reaction. Doves wearing pirate hates flew from his feet as he kicked off his sandals.

(4) RIDDLE (c) vs. SHEAMUS – WWE United States Championship Match

Sheamus took down Riddle right out of the gate and went to work on his leg. Riddle wrestled his way out of it and began elbowing Sheamus into the corner. Sheamus tagged Riddle with a hard shot to the stomach. Sheamus went for a bodyslam, but Riddle slid down the back and grabbed a mounted sleeper hold. Sheamus dumped Riddle into the corner to break it up.

Riddle and Sheamus traded more elbows. Sheamus got the better of the champion with spin-out side slam. He followed it up with the Irish Curse backbreaker for a two count. Riddle fought to his feet and fired off more elbows, cornering the challenger. Sheamus turned the tide, but Riddle managed to hook Sheamus over the ropes with his legs, applying an arm stretch until the referee forced a break.

Sheamus managed to catch Riddle on the apron and turned him around for the Ten Beats of the Bodhran. Riddle fell back into the ring and kicked out of a pin attempt at two. Sheamus climbed to the top rope, but Riddle leapt up to meet him. Riddle hit an overhead belly to belly, flipping himself in the process. Riddle and Sheamus rose to their feet slowly, trading punches again.Riddle caught Sheamus with a running elbow in the corner, then a senton. He looked around at the crowd and hooked Sheamus for a suplex, but Sheamus dead-weighted him. Riddle reset and finally hit a Jackhammer, covering for a two count.

Riddle set up for Bro-Derek, but Sheamus fought out of it and dumped Riddle onto the apron. Riddle connected with a kick and flipped back in the ring, directly in to the waiting knee of Sheamus. Sheamus covered for a near fall. Sheamus followed it up with an Alabama Slam for another two count. Riddle fell out to the apron. Sheamus set him up for White Noise out there, but Riddle slid out of it and drove Sheamus into the ring post. Sheamus fell to the floor. Riddle connected with a springboard moonsault off the middle rope to Sheamus on the outside.

Back in the ring, Riddle hit the Floating Bro for a near fall. He grabbed a reverse arm bar in the center of the ring. Sheamus powered to his feet, deadlifted Riddle into the air, and broke the hold with a massive Powerbomb. Sheamus covered, but Riddle kicked out and immediately grabbed a sleeper hold. Sheamus was close enough to immediately reach and grab the ropes.

Sheamus scooped Riddle up for White Noise, but smiled and climbed to the top rope with him. Riddle slid out of it, but collapsed to the mat. Sheamus got himself turned around. Riddle shot to the top to meet him. Sheamus grabbed Riddle for White Noise again, but both men slipped. Sheamus held his grip and hit a normal White Noise. He climbed to the top rope and hit a diving knee to chest, covering Riddle for a near fall.

Riddle rolled around the mat while Sheamus called for the Brogue Kick. He pumped, but Riddle ducked it and went for a springboard moonsault. Sheamus caught him with a Brogue Kick, upside down in mid-air and covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Sheamus in 11:00

Sheamus laughed in Riddle’s face after the match. Riddle was bleeding badly from the mouth.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really good match, even with the awkward looking White Noise botch near the end. The finish was expertly timed and looked brutal. These two beat the hell out of each other, as one would expect. Riddle’s character has been an complete and total mess since coming to the main roster, and it’s never for a second felt like he was being taken seriously. With that in mind, I don’t think it’s a bad move to move the title onto a more serious act like Sheamus, who continues to have impressive matches on a regular basis. It’s time to take a hard look at the Riddle character and decide what, if anything, they hope to do with him.)

-Triple H was featured in a commercial for Bad Bunny’s 2022 tour. H met Bunny on the road and handed him a silver skull microphone. Bunny accepted the gift and climbed onto the tractor trailer he used last night. They flashed the dates on the screen at the end of the ad.

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves tossed to a video package covering the feud between Big E and Apollo Crews.

Greg Hamilton welcomed Wale to perform Big E’s entrance theme. Big E emerged from the back and shared a moment with Wale as he performed. The crowd gave him an strong reception as he held up the Intercontinental title in the ring. Graves said E has home field advantage tonight. Apollo Crews followed. Graves said Crews wants to spoil things for Big E, Wale, and the entire WWE Universe.

The ringside area was littered with tables, drums, gongs, and kendo sticks. Cole and Graves explained the match, which essentially equates to a no holds barred match.

(5) BIG E (c) vs. APOLLO CREWS – Nigerian Drum Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Both Big E and Apollo Crews immediately rolled to the outside of the ring to retrieve weapons. Both men came back with kendo sticks. They teed off on each other, trading shots back and forth with the sticks before Apollo Crews eventually left the ring to regroup. Big E followed him, continuing to crack the stick over Crews’ chest and back.

Big E retrieved a gong. Crews kicked it out of his hand and dropped E with a kendo stick. They slid back in the ring. Big E tossed Crews to the apron and speared him through the middle rope all the way to the floor. E quickly tossed Crews back in the ring and covered him for a two count. The crowd broke into a “let’s go Big E” chant.

E retrieved the steel steps from ringside. He set them up near the apron and went to get Crews, who sprang to life and gave E a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Crews rolled the champion into the ring and covered him for a two count. Apollo grabbed the second half of the steel steps and began positioning it to his liking on the outside. He tossed Big E on the bottom half of the steps, then tried to drop the top half on top of him. Big E rolled out of the way. Crews still managed to kick E in the face. He went for a second, but E caught Crews and gave him an Uranagi onto the steel steps.

“You’re gonna get everything you asked for!” Big E exclaimed as he slid a table into the ring. Crews struggled to compose himself at ringside. E set up the table near the corner the ring then went outside to fetch Apollo. Once inside, Crews caught E with an enziguri. He grabbed a kendo stick and cracked it over Big E’s back in rapid-fire fashion. Crews tossed Big E onto the table and climbed to the top rope. Crews went for a splash, but Big E rolled off the table. Crews crashed through the table.

Big E grabbed Crews and hit the Big Ending. Suddenly, E was attacked from behind by a massive, unnamed assailant (Dabba Kato.) He gave Big E a choke slam and dragged Crews on top of E for a three count.

WINNER: Apollo Crews in 7:00 to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: I really hoped, after a several match series consisting of shorter-than-average matches, we’d get a long send off tonight with a big victory for Big E. Instead, we got the exact opposite. A short match with a tainted victory for Crews that will undoubtedly further this rivalry. I understand that there’s value in the chase, and I appreciate the rejuvenation bestowed upon Crews in recent months, but I just think a big victory at WrestleMania for Big E was too important to pass up. Disappointed with this one all around.)

-Cole tossed to a video package recounting highlights from night one of WrestleMania.

-After the Steve Austin-narrated WrestleMania 38 announcement video, Cole and Graves reset the stage before tossing to a rundown of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021.