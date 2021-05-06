Miz discusses start in WWE, going from Real World to Tough Enough with Rich Eisen

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The Miz appeared on the Rich Eisen show today for an hour-long interview. He discussed his start in wrestling and reality TV.
In the clip below, Miz discusses how he got started in WWE, the difficult journey from The Real World to Tough Enough, and why he loves wrestling in WWE.
New episode of “Just Getting Started” is up!@richeisen’s guest is the man who is relentless in everything he does, otherwise how else does a dream of being a @WWE Superstar come true?
Download the beyond inspiring origin story of @MikeTheMiz here: https://t.co/AuDQUlabpR pic.twitter.com/0V5DQYM4Cw
— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 6, 2021
