Miz discusses start in WWE, going from Real World to Tough Enough with Rich Eisen

by sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @sr_torch)

May 6, 2021

The Miz (photo credit Wade Keller)
The Miz appeared on the Rich Eisen show today for an hour-long interview. He discussed his start in wrestling and reality TV.

In the clip below, Miz discusses how he got started in WWE, the difficult journey from The Real World to Tough Enough, and why he loves wrestling in WWE.

