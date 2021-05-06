VIP AUDIO 5/6 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Blood & Guts review, Omega’s challengers, Bryan’s loss to Reigns, plus New Japan, UFC, Raw, NXT (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a detailed evaluation of AEW’s Blood & Guts match. Then a march through the rest of Dynamite and full reviews of Smackdown headlined by Daniel Bryan challenging Roman Reigns possibly for the final time, WWE Raw, NXT on USA, New Japan’s latest events, UFC talk, and a reaction to the AEW ratings for Blood & Guts to close out the show.

