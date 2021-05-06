THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 5/5: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Under Siege

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Taylor Wilde

Taylor made her in-ring return to Impact on last week’s TV show in a victory over Kimber Lee. Despite a ten-year absence, Taylor had an impressive performance and displayed some cool moves. She will add a spark to the already strong Knockouts division. It seems like she will start off in an angle with Tenille Dashwood but I suspect she will move on and eventually contend for the Knockouts title or team up with someone to go after the tag team titles.

Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin

Josh Alexander’s first defense of the X Division Title was against former champion Ace Austin. After 12 minutes of back-and-forth action, Alexander took the victory with an ankle lock submission. A great start to Alexander’s title reign and I’m looking forward to the other challengers that are on the horizon.

Impact TV Results (4/29/21):

-There was a show-long storyline where Kenny Omega had to make it to the building by the end of the show to celebrate his title win or he would be stripped of his title. Omega did make it in time; he and the Good Brothers did a run-in at the end of the Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan main event, then celebrated afterwards.

-Scott D’Amore announced that there would be a six-way match at the Under Siege special on Impact Plus that would determine a number one contender for the Impact World Title. Matches would be set up to qualify for that match. Matt Cardona and Chris Bey advanced to the six-way match.

-Chris Bey beat Jake Something

-W. Morrissey beat Sam Beale

-Taylor Wilde beat Kimber Lee

-Josh Alexander beat Ace Austin to retain the X Division Title

-Matt Cardona beat Brian Myers

-Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan went to a no-contest after Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers ran in and attacked both wrestlers

Next Week:

The road to Impact’s next big event, Under Siege, continues. Three more matches qualifying matches will take place to fill more slots for the six-way match that will determine a number one contender for Kenny Omega’s Impact World Title. Those matches are Moose vs. James Storm, Rhino vs. Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju. In addition, the following matches will take place:

-El Phantasmo of NJPW will make his Impact debut

-Taylor Wilde vs. Susan

-Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson

-Kiera Hogan vs. Rachael Ellering

