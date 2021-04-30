4/29 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Rebellion PPV fallout, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan, former Big Cass cuts promo and wins a squash

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

APRIL 29, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-Video package recapping the matches from the Rebellion PPV.

-A big group of wrestlers were gathered outside of Scott D’Amore’s office. Scott came out and said he knew that they were all after a title shot but to go to the ring so he could address it. The wrestlers left to go to the ring. Callis came out of the office and joined D’Amore. Callis said that Omega would be there tonight for the in-ring celebration via Zoom, but D’Amore said Omega had to be there in person or he would be stripped of the belt.

-Show opening video.

-Wrestlers surrounded the ring as D’Amore took the mic and stood in the ring. D’Amore congratulated Omega on his win and Swann for his performance. D’Amore said there was no rematch clause for Swann, so they need to have a new number one contender. He said at Under Siege on May 15, there would be a six-way match to determine who would be the number one contender—unless Omega doesn’t show up tonight. If Omega doesn’t show up, the match will be for the title. Callis has until the end of the night to present Omega.

D’Amore said the next two weeks would have matches to determine who would be in the six-way match. He called Jake Something to get in the ring. He said Jake always had the passion and the ability and he knew Jake was ready to go. D’Amore said the first match would be Jake vs. Chris Bey. Bey’s music played and he came to the ring.

(1) CHRIS BEY vs. JAKE SOMETHING

The match began and the wrestlers stayed at ringside. Jake tried to use power moves, but Bey used speed to escape. Jake caught Bey with a clothesline. Bey retaliated with kicks and an elbow drop. Jake battled back with punches. Bey connected with a running forearm and a flying clothesline. Jake made a comeback with punches. Bey got out of a powerbomb attempt and came back with a kick. Jake finally connected with a powerbomb for a two count.

Bey got a Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Jake blocked a cutter. Bey rolled Jake up for a two count. Jake hit a big clothesline. Bey made it to the ring apron. Jake threw Bey back in the ring. Rohit Raju held Jake’s leg. Bey used the distraction to roll up Jake and get the pin, with his feet on the ropes.

WINNER: Chris Bey in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good mix of styles and a fun match while it lasted).

-Callis was backstage on the phone, telling Omega to get to the arena. Sami Callihan approached Callis. Sami said that if Omega makes it to the arena, you won’t know where and you won’t know when, but Sami is coming for what’s his. [c]

-Gia Miller was backstage interviewing Taylor Wilde. She was excited about returning to Impact and called it “Impact-Palooza.” Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb approached. Tenille said she was honored that Taylor returned just to team with her. Taylor said she wasn’t here to team with Tenille, but to beat Deonna Purrazzo for the title. She walked off. Tenille and Kaleb convinced themselves that Taylor wanted to team with Tenille.

-D-Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the show, as well as the qualifying matches for next week.

(2) W. MORRISSEY (a/k/a Big Cass) vs. SAM BEALE



Morrissey took the mic and said we may know his face but we don’t know who he is. He said the industry was filled with bad people. He said the only difference between him and other wrestlers is that he isn’t afraid to admit it. Morrissey attacked Beale at the bell. Match was a basic squash. Morrissey won with a power bomb.

WINNER: W. Morrissey in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A squash match that served its purpose).

-Gia Miller interviewed Kimber Lee, Susan and Deonna Purrazzo. Kimber Lee vowed to beat the returning Taylor Wilde tonight. Deonna said it was the perfect night for Lee and Susan to go out on their own. Lee said they’ve got this and walked off. Gia asked if there was a reason Deonna didn’t want to be there. Deonna got upset at the question and talked about her accomplishments. Deonna turned around right into Havok. They had a brief staredown and Havoc walked off. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Willie Mack about W. Morrissey’s debut. Mack challenged Morrissey to a match at Under Siege.

(3) TAYLOR WILDE vs. KIMBER LEE (w/Susan)

Lee attacked Taylor at the bell. Taylor made a comeback with armdrags. Lee worked on Taylor’s legs. [c]

Back from the break, Lee was stomping Taylor in the corner. Lee put Taylor in a bodyscissors hold. Lee put Taylor in a camel clutch. Taylor battled out of a suplex and attempted to put Lee in a sharpshooter, but Lee made the ropes. With the ref distracted, Susan attacked Taylor with a shoe and choked her over the bottom rope. Both wrestlers traded punches. Taylor got the best of it. Taylor hit a series of clotheslines and rolled Lee up for a two count.

Lee hit a stunner and a series of kicks. Lee missed a swanton. Taylor hit a codebreaker. Taylor put Lee in a sharpshooter into an Indian deathlock for the submission win.

Susan attacked Taylor after the match. Tenille ran in for the save. Tenille raised her arm in the air. Taylor didn’t seem receptive of the help.

WINNER: Taylor Wilde in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Lee was a good first opponent for the returning Wilde. Wilde has some nice moves and performed well after being away from the ring for ten years. Judging from the vignettes in the prior weeks, it seemed like they had big plans for Taylor. The angle with Tenille seems like comedy, so perhaps they are starting her off slowly.)

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Eddie Edwards vs. Cousin Jake, vs. Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin. [c]

-Gia Miller (who is very busy tonight) interviewed Scott D’Amore and asked if there was an update on Kenny Omega. D’Amore said it wasn’t the first time they had to deal with a difficult world champion (a veiled shot at….. someone?). Moose approached D’Amore and complained about having to qualify for the six-man match. D’Amore said Moose should be thankful.

Moose grabbed D’Amore’s jacket and said just because they have a relationship wouldn’t stop him from getting what he wants. James Storm approached holding two paper bags. Storm said his grandfather told him if he ever fights anyone bigger than him, he better bring a sack lunch. Storm said Moose was so big that he better give him two sacks. Storm gave the bags to Moose and walked off. Moose gave the bags to D’Amore and said “this is on you”.

(4) JOSH ALEXANDER (c) vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton) – Impact Wrestling X Division Title match

Alexander had control early, but Ace made a comeback and started taking over. Ace landed a series of elbows. Ace pulled out a playing card to give Alexander a paper cut. Alexander caught Ace coming back in the ring. Ace came back with a running clothesline to the corner. Alexander hit a Chaos Theory suplex on Ace. Alexander and Ace traded forearm shots. Alexander got a modified powerbomb on Ace for a two count.

Ace connected with a big knee. Alexander had Ace in an ankle lock, but Ace fought back with kicks and got a close two count. Ace stomped Alexander in the corner. Alexander battled back with a punch. They fought on the apron and Ace pushed Alexander into the post. They battled on the apron again. Alexander dropped Ace on the ring apron. Fulton tried to interfere but Alexander knocked him down. Back in the ring, Ace and Alexander battled back and forth.

Ace kicked Alexander in the head, then landed a flip on Alexander’s knee. Alexander sold his leg. Ace pulled out a playing card. Ace went for a piledriver, but Alexander got out of it. Alexander got an ankle lock for the win.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match, as expected from these two. A nice start to Alexander’s title reign).

-Callis was on the phone and asked Omega’s ETA. Johnny Swinger and Hernandez approached. Swinger said he was short on the money he owed Callis (for the $20,000 bet at Swinger’s Palace). Callis said if Swinger had a stooge that could pick up Omega from the airport, they could settle the bet. Swinger said he did and walked off. Callis told Omega on the phone that a stooge or a moron would pick him up. [c]

-Recap of Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering beating Fire N Flava for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Rebellion.

-Gia Miller interviewed Grace and Ellering backstage. They talked about their victory at Rebellion and how Jazz was a big help. Fire N Flava approached. Tasha Steelz said that Ellering was the true star of the team. Tasha called Jordynne a fake ass Buzz Lightyear that had found her Woody. Ellering called them Cardi B and Cardi C. Fire N Flava said they had a rematch at Under Siege. Tasha told Ellering they would snatch those edges and those tag belts. This was a fun exchange.

(5) BRIAN MYERS vs. MATT CARDONA

This was another qualifying match for the six-man match at Under Siege. Myers and Cardona fought on the entrance ramp and then around ringside. Cardona got the best of it and threw Myers back in the ring. The bell rang. Myers attacked and got the upper hand.

Myers missed a charge and Cardona threw him to the outside. They brawled at ringside and Myers threw Cardona into the ringside steps. Cardona held his knee. [c]

The action was back in the ring and Myers had the upper hand. He worked on Cardona’s knee. Myers ran Cardona’s knee into the ring post. Cardona made a comeback and hit a dropkick from the second rope. Myers fought back and went after the knee again. Myers hit his reverse DDT. Cardona met a charging Myers with the Radio Silence and got the win.

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Classic 50/50 booking. Looks like the feud will continue. I was surprised at the outcome, because I thought Myers would advance to the six-man match).

-Violent by Design promo. Eric Young talked about disappointment and said they were a long way from winning their battle. He said that next week Rhino would win his match to represent VBD in the six-man match at Under Siege. No sign of W. Morrissey, so I guess his partnership with VBD was a one-time thing. [c]

-Video package on El Phantasmo, with clips from his matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

-D-Lo and Striker appeared on camera and speculated about if Omega would make it to the arena on time.

(6) EDDIE EDWARDS vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

This was another qualifying match for the six-man match at Under Siege. Eddie and Sami traded the advantage. Eddie hit a dive to the outside on Sami. [c]

Eddie was chopping Sami in the corner. Sami choked Eddie in the ropes and went on the attack. D’Lo noted that if Omega didn’t show up, that he would be stripped of the belt and be suspended from Impact and AEW. Eddie hit a rana off the top rope on Sami. Eddie hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Sami. Sami got a powerbomb on Eddie. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers ran in and attacked both wrestlers. Finjuice ran in and battled Team Omega but they got overpowered.

Callis said the people wanted a celebration and they got it with this beatdown. He said to enjoy your Impact World Champion and pointed to Omega. Omega, Callis, and the Good Brothers celebrated. Striker asked who can stop Kenny Omega. D’Lo said right now, no one could. Omega’s theme music played as he and his partners walked up the ramp. Striker said that Impact was in trouble and under siege.

WINNER: No contest in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match was broken up by a commercial and really never got a chance to get going).

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good reset show after the events of the Rebellion PPV. The in-ring action was okay, but the matches set up the Under Siege PPV. The show-long storyline with Omega was fun and a good way to keep the audience interested. Good interviews (Gia Miller got a lot of screen time), with my favorite one being with Fire N Flava/Ellering & Grace.

