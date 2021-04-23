4/22 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Final hype for Rebellion including Omega and Swann promos, Decay vs. Good Brothers, Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

APRIL 22, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-Recap video featuring footage from last week’s Kenny Omega/Rich Swann press conference and in-ring highlights of both wrestlers.

-Show intro video.

(1) DECAY (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve w/Rosemary) vs. THE GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

Anderson and Steve started it off. Steve got the upper hand and tagged to Taurus, who got in a flurry of offense on Anderson. Steve tagged back in and got a two count. Taurus and Doc tagged in and faced off, with Doc getting the best of it. Doc and Anderson double teamed Taurus. Anderson had Taurus in a headlock. Doc hit a series of elbow strikes on Taurus and put him in a chinlock. Taurus hit a nice crossbody block off the ropes then tagged to Steve.

Steve got some offense on Anderson, including an STF. All four wrestles fought in the ring. Doc sent Taurus over the top rope. Steve clotheslined Anderson over the ropes. Anderson got back in, then he and Doc hit the Magic Killer on Steve for the win.

WINNERS: The Good Brothers in 6:00.

Anderson took the mic. He said that maybe the Good Brothers got too comfortable and too cocky. He thanked Finjuice for waking them up. He said the only thing that matters is regaining the Impact Tag Team Titles. Gallows said Finjuice was wrong for thinking they had lost a step. He vowed to win the belts after hitting the Magic Killer on Finjuice.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic match that was just a showcase for The Good Brothers. Decay is 0-3 in their recent confrontations with the Good Brothers).

-D-Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down Wrestle Week on AXS-TV, the matches for Rebellion, and the matches for tonight.

-Matt Cardona, Trey Miguel, Shera, Gia Miller, and James Storm gave predictions for the Rebellion main event and all of them picked Rich Swann to win. [c]

-Video package on the Violent by Design feud with James Storm, Willie Mack, and Chris Sabin.

(2) SUSAN (w/Deonna Purrazzo) vs. TENILLE DASHWOOD (w/Kaleb with a K)

Susan was angry about Kaleb taking pictures at ringside. Susan won a test of strength by tripping Tenille. Tenille put Susan in a headscissor, then a hammerlock. Tenille did a noogie to Susan then taunted Deonna. Deonna tripped Tenille, which Susan took advantage of to attack Tenille. [c]

Susan was punching Tenille in the corner after the break. Tenille battled out of a full nelson, but Susan quickly recovered. Susan argued with Kaleb. Susan and Tenille yelled at each other, then traded forearm shots. Tenille hit a series of clotheslines. Tenille hit a suplex on Susan, then a splash in the corner. Susan ran Tenille in the corner. Tenille came back and tied Susan in the ropes. Tenille kicked Susan and gave her a Rude Awakening in the ropes. Tenille connected with the Spotlight Kick for the win.

WINNER: Tenille Dashwood in 11:00.

Tenille took the mic and taunted Deonna and asked “did you see that?” Deonna got in the ring. Tenille said her biggest accomplishment is what she’s done for women’s wrestling and said she’s the reason Deonna is standing in the ring. She vowed to take the belt at Rebellion. They faced off, then Deonna left the ring and walked up the ramp.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic match. I liked Tenille’s serious tone in the post-match promo).

-Brian Myers did a promo backstage. He said that he continues to evolve, but Matt Cardona is living off the fact that he had a successful You Tube show ten years ago. He said that Cardona has been in his way for far too long and at Rebellion Cardona would just be another Roster Cut.

-The Good Brothers, Havoc, and Rohit Raju made predictions about the Rebellion main event. The Good Brothers picked Omega to win. Havoc and Raju picked Swann. [c]

-Sami Callihan promo. Sami talked about his match at Rebellion against Trey Miguel. He said that he would make sure that Trey never walks again.

(3) SHERA (w/Rohit Raju) vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Shera got the early advantage with punches and kicks. Shera rammed Jake into the corner. Shera hit a slam and an elbow. Jake fired back with punches but Shera cut him off. Shera kicked Jake in the corner. Shera choked Jake in the ropes. Rohit punched Jake from the outside. Jake made a comeback with a big boot and punches. Jake knocked Shera down with a clothesline. Shera hit a shoulder tackle and a slam. Rohit got on the apron and distracted the referee. Shera hit a Sky High for the win.

WINNER: Shera in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Too short to really get going, but it was a good big man match while it lasted).

-Trey Miguel was at the training school with his training partner from the angle a few weeks ago. Trey was fired up. Trey vowed to tear Sami’s legs off and mount them on the wall of the training school. Next was a Trey training montage. Well done segment. [c]

-Video package on the X Division title match at Rebellion with clips of Ace Austin, TJP, and Josh Alexander.

-Rich Swann promo. Swann’s music played and he walked up the ramp and into the ring with the Impact and TNA belts. He talked about the press conference last week and how Kenny Omega slapped him. He challenged Omega to come out right now. Don Callis and Omega appeared on the entrance screen. Callis said that after Omega wins the titles they would grace Impact every week to stick it to people. Omega speculated about how big his ego would be after he adds the Impact title to his collection.

The camera cut to a frustrated Swann. Omega talked about all the things he would buy after he wins. Omega said Rebellion would be another step in his world takeover. He said “goodbye and good night”.

The lights went off and Moose’s entrance music played. Striker and D’Lo remarked that Moose hasn’t been around in weeks. Moose entered the ring. He said he’s not there to hurt Swann but to congratulate him. Moose said he’s had a long time to think about what happened at Sacrifice. He wanted to give Swann advice. He said Swann should be prepared for the match since he already beat the Wrestling God, Moose.

Moose said that he is bigger, stronger, faster, and more skilled than Omega, but Omega will have his three stooges. He wished Swann luck. He said that his advice was that Swann better not lose or he would pay the ultimate consequence to Moose. Swann picked up his belts and took the mic. He said at Rebellion he would win the AEW title and he would have no trouble pinning Moose again. The fake crowd roared its approval.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good segment and everyone played their part well, although I would have preferred to hear more from Swann. The segment was effective in making the match seem even more important.)

-Deonna Purrazzo, Josh Alexander, and Willie Mack gave promos about the Rebellion main event. Alexander said the whole locker room was behind Swann. Mack said Omega better watch his ass. [c]

-Taylor Wilde vignette. More clips of the club and in-ring highlights. At the end, she turned to the camera, smiled, and said “Let’s get wild”.

(4) KIERA HOGAN (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

Jordynne hit a spinebuster for a two count. Jordynne connected with a back elbow, then put Kiera in a Human Torture Rack. Kiera made a comeback with kicks and chops. Jordynne whipped Kiera into the corner and hit a clothesline. Jordynne hit a muscle buster and went for a pin, but Tasha broke it up for the DQ.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace by disqualification in 3:00.

Kiera and Tasha double teamed Jordynne. All of a sudden, Rachael Ellering hit the ring for the save. Jordynne recovered and they teamed up to fight Fire N Flava and knock them out of the ring. Jordynne took the mic and said that Ellering would be her tag team partner at Rebellion and would finally shut up Fire N Flava. She used Fire N Flava’s “Periodt” catchphrase and they were outraged.

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Chris Bey vs. Suicide vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack from Rebellion 2020.

-Finjuice promo (from Japan). They mocked the Good Brothers and told them to quit crying. They said they were the best and would prove it all over again at Rebellion. [c]

-Excellent promo video for the Swann/Omega match.

-D-Lo and Striker appeared on camera and analyzed the Swann/Omega match. They hyped Wrestle Week on AXS-TV and the matches for Rebellion.

-Violent by Design walked to the ring. [c]

(5) ERIC YOUNG (w/Joe Doering & Deaner & Rhino) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/ James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack)

Eric and Eddie locked up to start. Eddie took Eric down in a headlock. Eric came back with punches, but Eddie took him down in a headlock again. Eddie hit a series of moves including an overhead suplex. He took Eric down on the mat again. [c]

Eddie still had the advantage on the mat coming out of the break. Eric picked Eddie up and crotched him on the ropes. Eric tied up Eddie’s knee in the ropes. Eric attacked Eddie on the floor then threw him back in the ring. Eric threw Eddie out again. The referee kept the rest of Violent by Design from attacking Eddie. Eddie’s team walked over to that side. Eric threw Eddie back in the ring. Eric put Eddie in a nerve hold.

Eddie made a comeback but Eric cut it off. Eric dropped an elbow on Eddie. Eric climbed to the top rope, but Eddie knocked him off. Eddie headbutted Eric. Eddie hit a superplex on Eric. They traded punches and chops. Eddie got Eric in a Blue Thunder Bomb and got a two count. Eric hit a Death Valley Driver on Eddie and scored a two count. Eddie and Eric traded the advantage.

Eric rolled out of the ring and Eddie dove on him and knocked Eric into the rails. Deaner attacked Eddie, which led to the wrestlers on the outside fighting. When Eddie got back in the ring, Eric rolled him up in a small package for the pin. All eight wrestlers fought in and out of the ring to end the show. Striker talked about everything he is looking forward to at Rebellion and got in one last mention of the main event for that show.

WINNER: Eric Young in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match, as you would expect from these two. It was an action- packed ending to the show. If I’m not mistaken, Eric Young did this match on a torn ACL, which is impressive.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: An effective go-home show. Short on in-ring action, but big on hype. Anyone watching this show would know that Impact has an event on Sunday and it’s a major show. Really nice touch with the wrestlers talking about the main event and picking a winner. All the promos for the other matches were serious in tone. I liked the promos by Swann, Omega, Callis, Moose, Trey, Sami, Myers, Jordynne, and Tenille. Impact did a great job of making Rebellion seem like a major, historic event.