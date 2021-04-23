VIP AUDIO 4/22 – WKH – Ask the Editor: How were 1984 WWF house shows in Minnesota different than AWA events of that era, introducing new VIP exclusive Wrestling Forum newsletters from 1980s (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller first discusses a new VIP feature, Wrestling Forum newsletters from the 1980s now being published digitally for the first time ever on the PWTorch VIP website. Then he answers in-depth a question about how the 1984 WWF house shows in Minnesota were different than AWA events of that era during a “wrestling war” for fan loyalty in the Twin Cities.

(WRESTLING FORUM NEWSLETTER REFERENCE LINK)

DIRECT HOTLINE LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO