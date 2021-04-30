VIP AUDIO 4/29 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): RK-Bro, Austin-Orton interview, Cesaro, favorite Survivor Series moments, Dark Side of the Ring topics, NXT heel/face dynamic, Michael Lansberg, TNT-AEW, more (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

Follow-up on last week’s topic about Steve Austin’s domestic abuse allegations not being covered by media very much including in latest documentary.

What wrestling memorabilia do Todd and Wade own and cherish?

What is your favorite Survivor Series match and what are Wade and Todd’s go-to burger toppings?

Who is WWE trying to fool with this Alexa Bliss stuff?

Has the in-ring style progressed “too much” in recent years? Are matches too long sometimes to the point of diminishing returns?

Thoughts on Steve Austin’s interview with Randy Orton.

Is Jungle Boy a future star?

Thoughts on the European soccer teams leaving UEFA and creating a new European Super League, including comparisons to the pro sports model in the United States and Canada?

Is WWE succeeding in elevating Cesaro to main event status?

How will the new Warner Media deal for NHL games on TNT affect AEW?

Is Roman Reigns really being given a strong push given how he is winning his matches?

Should AEW be more discriminating in which matches actually make it onto AEW Dark in light of an awful match on Dark this week?

Which “Dark Side of the Ring” specials on the upcoming schedule interest you the most?

Where did all those viewers come from who watched the A&E documentary on Steve Austin?

What was the deal with Michael Landsberg at TSN getting all those interviews with WWF stars during the Attitude Era?

What is the shortest amount of time between someone gouging your eyes and you wanting to give them a hug, a reference to Darby Allin and 10 on Dynamite last night?

Is pro wrestling overdoing the idea that babyfaces can use any tactic they want as long as the heel used that tactic against them first, such as Rhea Ripley interfering in Charlotte’s match?

How would WWE utilize Toohiro Ishii, Kota Ibushi, and Kazuchika Okada if they signed them?

Is the heel-face dynamic in NXT messed up, in particular how Raquel Gonzalez, Shotzi Blackheart, and Ember Moon act lately?

Should NXT booking have former champions become champions again more often rather than leave the title picture?

What would the careers of Jon Jones, GSP, and Khabib look like if they hadn’t had hiatuses and what fights would they have had that we missed out on seeing?

Is Randy Orton has a successful tag team with Riddle, will he be the first wrestler not to end up worse off after a feud with The Fiend?

