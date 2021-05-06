VIP AUDIO 5/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): NXT vibe, Reigns in a league of his own, crowd reactions post-COVID, Women’s Revolution derailment, Jungle Boy vs. Nature Boy, Jaguars or WWE, more (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

If Jungle Boy isn’t a great wrestling name for a rising star, was Nature Boy a poor name for Ric Flair?

In defense of the wonderful tourist attraction that is Wichita, Ks.

How is NXT doing as a third brand in terms of having a different vibe?

What is your WrestleMania prediction for next year?

Is Roman Reigns now in a league of his own?

Would you trade WWE for the Jacksonville Jaguars if you were Vince McMahon or Tony Khan?

Wasn’t the whole Women’s Revolution a fraud from the beginning based on recent happenings?

Who are your picks for a pivotal tournament as the Elder God of the wrestling universe?

What happened with Ivellisse and AEW?

What would hurt more among three choices?

How will crowds react to a list of top wrestlers once arenas are full again? Better or worse than their push indicates?

What one change would you make to each major company?

Is Double or Nothing a chance for AEW to fulfill their indication they would headline a PPV with a tag team match some day?

How will we look back at how top wrestling companies handled COVID?

