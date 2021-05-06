5/6 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Sabin vs. Rhino, Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo’s debut, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MAY 6, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-Recap video featuring highlights from last week’s show.

-The weekly opening video aired.

(1) CHRIS SABIN (w/James Storm) vs. RHINO (w/Violent by Design)

The winner of this match will advance to the six-way match at Under Siege to determine a number one contender for the Impact World Title. After the initial lockup, Rhino bailed to the outside to consult with his Violent by Design teammates. Back in the ring, Sabin went on offense until Deaner tripped him from the outside to turn the tide. Rhino took control and twisted Sabin’s neck. Sabin and Rhino ran into each other and fell to the mat.

Sabin made a comeback with a forearm and kicks. Sabin hit a dive over the top rope onto Rhino. Back inside, Sabin dropkicked Rhino from the top rope. The referee argued with Deaner on the ring apron. Rhino put a thumb in Sabin’s eye while the referee was distracted. Sabin and Rhino battled on the top rope. Rhino superplexed Sabin and scored a two count. Eric Young shouted instructions from ringside. Rhino missed a gore and Sabin dropkicked Rhino in the knee, leading to a La Magistral cradle for the pin.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 7:00.

-D’Lo and Sabin appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the rest of the show.

-Gia Miller approached an enraged Brian Myers backstage. Myers was upset over his loss last week. Rosemary appeared out of nowhere and talked about breaking out of old habits. She said his ego was keeping him from changing. Black Taurus appeared out of nowhere and knocked him down. Rosemary put a tarot card on the fallen Myers, as Rosemary, Taurus, and Crazzy Steve walked off. [c]

-Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and The Good Brothers were in the dressing room gloating about their attack last week. Callis said they need to focus on winning. Omega told the Good Brothers they couldn’t be losers. He said that wins and losses matter. Omega said he would watch over tonight’s match. They exchanged the two sweet sign.

(2) SUSAN (w/Kimber Lee) vs. TAYLOR WILDE

After an initial exchange, Taylor took over with a jumping arm drag. Susan tripped Taylor on the bottom rope. Lee choked Taylor over the bottom rope. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb walked to ringside. Taylor made a comeback on Susan, including a head-scissors and a German suplex. Taylor hit a rana on Susan from the ring apron to the floor. Lee tried to interfere, but Kaleb picked her up. Tenille interfered to help Taylor get the advantage (which Taylor didn’t see). Taylor hit a back suplex for the pin. Tenille and Kaleb tried to celebrate with Taylor, but Taylor walked off.

WINNER: Taylor Wilde in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Too short, but Taylor hit some nice moves.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo. Gia asked why Deonna hasn’t been at ringside for Susan and Kimber Lee and asked if Deonna was scared of Taylor Wilde. Deonna said Susan and Taylor need to stand on their own. Decay approached. Gia ran off. Rosemary said that Deonna was a coward. Deonna said she didn’t need to listen. She turned to leave but walked right into Havok. Havok said that Deonna needed challengers. Deonna said that she would try to find Scott D’Amore to have Rosemary face Havok, with the winner getting a title shot at Deonna. Deonna scurried off while Havok and Rosemary had a staredown. [c]

-W. Morrissey video package. Morrissey narrated over clips of him in the ring. He blamed the fans and friends for turning on him. He vowed to beat Willie Mack at Under Siege.

(3) ROHIT RAJU (w/Shera) vs. TREY MIGUEL

This was another qualifying match for the six-way match at Under Siege. Trey took the early part of the match, until Rohit bailed to the outside and hid behind Shera. Back in the ring, Trey and Rohit had a test of strength. Rohit tripped Trey to get the advantage. Trey made a comeback with a quick series of athletic moves. Rohit turned the tide with a running back elbow. [c]

Out of the break, Rohit still had the advantage. Shera interfered from the outside. Trey made a comeback with clotheslines. Rohit hit a DDT for a two count. Rohit threw Trey outside of the ring and Shera stomped Trey. Back in the ring, Rohit hit “Divorce Court” on Trey’s arm. Rohit hit a flatliner then missed a dive off the top. Trey made a comeback, including a double stomp to the back. They traded punches on the mat. Trey took over, then put Rohit in an armlock. Rohit came back with a neckbreaker and a forward suplex. Rohit put Trey in a crossface submission, but Trey made the ropes. Rohit hit the jumping knee. Trey hit a back suplex and put on his hourglass submission for the win.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 13:00.

As Trey was walking up the ramp, he passed Jake Something, who went to the ring and attacked Shera and Rohit. Jake clotheslined Shera over the top rope.

(D.L.’s Take: These two worked really well together. Rohit was in serious mode and was impressive in defeat. Trey delivered yet again.)

-Swinger’s Palace Segment. Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, and James Storm were at the table along with Alisha. Alisha lost all of her money and was about to be thrown out by Hernandez, but Swinger thought about offering Alisha a job instead. Trey walked in after his match and said the money should be on him in the number one contender’s match. Cardona said he would win. Bey sarcastically said “yeah, the toy guy is gonna win”. Sabin and Storm talked themselves up as well. Bey asked if there would be trouble between Sabin and Storm if they both advanced to the match at Under Siege. Bey asked Storm and Sabin which was the best tag team they were involved in, to try to cause dissension. Bey asked if Sabin would stay in the back for Storm’s match against Moose tonight. Storm got in Bey’s face and said he would see him at Under Siege after he beats Moose. [c]

(4) DOC GALLOWS (w/Kenny Omega & Don Callis & Karl Anderson) vs. JUICE ROBINSON (w/David Finlay)

Doc took the early advantage with punches and eye gouges. Juice came back with a headbutt and punches in the corner. Juice hit a cannonball flip in the corner and followed up with punches. Doc charged the corner but got caught with a boot. Doc sent Juice to the outside. Back inside, Doc rubbed his forearm in Juice’s eyes, then went on the attack. Callis and Omega were pleased at ringside. Doc dropped a big elbow on Juice for a two count.

Doc continued to punch and bite Juice. He followed with elbows and a chin lock. Doc dug in Juice’s eyes then put on another chin lock. Doc missed an elbow. Juice came back with clotheslines and a short DDT for a two count. Juice hit a series of punches that knocked Doc down. Juice knocked Anderson and Omega off the apron. Doc got out of a hold by Juice then hit a powerful boot followed by a sit-out powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Doc Gallows in 7:00.

Doc, Anderson, and Omega jumped Finjuice after the match. Eddie Edwards ran in for the save but got overwhelmed.

(D.L.’s Take: It was a decent TV match and Doc looked like he stepped it up a bit. It was mostly an angle to further set up the six-man match at Under Siege.)

-Gia Miller approached Deonna Purrazzo, Susan, and Kimber Lee as they were escaping the building with their luggage. Scott D’Amore approached and said that he was glad that he caught them in time. Scott sarcastically noted that it was weird that Deonna couldn’t find him, but everyone else can. He said that Deonna would defend the belt at Under Siege against the winner of Havok vs. Rosemary. Deonna did not look pleased. [c]

(5) EL PHANTASMO vs. VSK

This was El Phantasmo’s Impact debut. Striker hyped up ELP as one of the best wrestlers in the world. D’Lo was very enthused about ELP as well. Striker talked about ELP’s background, including training with Brian Myers. VSK hit a dropkick, a slam, and a splash. ELP came back with a back rake. ELP put VSK in the corner, then stomped him in the groin. ELP hit a crossbody block and a moonsault. VSK rolled up ELP for a two count then hit a series of boots and a suplex. ELP battled back. He stomped his foot on the mat, then hit a superkick for the win.

WINNER: El Phantasmo in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It was brief, but a fun match while it lasted. Overall, a short, but impressive debut for ELP and he will be a fun addition to the Impact roster.)

Striker plugged the remaining matches for tonight, then they cut back to ELP posing on the ropes. [c]

(6) KIERA HOGAN (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. RACHAEL ELLERING (w/Jordynne Grace)

Ellering hit a back elbow at the start. Kiera followed with a superkick, then stomped Ellering in the corner. Kiera ran Ellering into the corner. Kiera missed a charge into the corner but recovered to take Ellering down. Kiera continued on offense. Kiera had Ellering in a chin lock. Kiera and Ellering hit forearms to each other at the same time. Ellering landed a series of clotheslines and a senton. Ellering missed a clothesline and Kiera came back with a flurry of offense. Ellering recovered and hit the Bossman Slam for the win.

WINNER: Rachael Ellering in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match, but way too short.)

-Moose was shown warming up for his match as the show went to break, but then Don Callis approached and the show music stopped. Don Callis talked about how football coach Jimmy Johnson said that stars shouldn’t be treated like regular players. He asked why Moose was being treated like everyone else. Callis said he didn’t want to see Moose go out and be hurt against James Storm. He said that Moose shouldn’t have to qualify for anything. Moose told him to shut up because Callis was annoying him. Moose walked off and said he had a message to send. Callis said Moose should send a message to the office for booking him in this match. Callis said “that went well” after Moose walked off. [c]

-Backstage, Kiera Hogan was upset over her loss. Jordynne and Ellering walked up to gloat. Kiera said that Jordynne didn’t even matter and that Ellering was carrying the team. Tasha talked up Ellering and called Jordynne a non-factor. Jordynne got in Tasha’s face and challenged her to a match next week.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the matches for next week:

Rosemary vs. Havok

X Division Scramble Match to determine a number one contender for the X Division Title

Karl Anderson vs. David Finlay

(7) MOOSE vs. JAMES STORM

This was the final qualifying match for the number one contenders match at Under Siege. After an initial exchange, they traded punches. Storm sent Moose over the top rope, then kicked him into the railing. [c]

Storm was on offense coming out of the break. They battled on the floor with Moose getting the best of it. Back in the ring, Moose followed up with kicks and stomps. Moose dropkicked Storm in the knee and followed up with chops and another dropkick. Moose put Storm in a leg lock. Storm battled back. Storm landed a series of punches. Storm connected with a Thesz press and a codebreaker. Storm followed with a tornado DDT for a two count.

Storm went for a piledriver but Moose escaped. Moose took out Storm’s knee. Moose had Storm in a single leg Boston Crab. Storm made the ropes. Storm went for a Razor’s Edge, but his knee gave out. Moose went for a spear, but Storm caught him with a superkick. Storm’s knee went out again. Storm got the referee to not call off the match. Storm turned around into a spear from Moose, who got the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 17:00.

Moose grabbed a chair after the match and put Storm’s ankle in it. Moose stomped on Storm’s ankle. Chris Sabin ran in for the save. Striker speculated about if Sabin had been out there, would it have prevented the attack (yes). Moose walked up the ramp.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match that served its purpose of rebuilding Moose into a major contender and sowing the seeds of a split between Storm and Sabin.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: It was a fun show that flew by. Not the most newsworthy show, but the action was good and the storylines advanced for the Under Siege special. Characters such as Taylor Wilde and ELP helped to keep the show fresh. They are doing a good job of building Under Siege as a big event.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S IMPACT REPORT: 4/29 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Rebellion PPV fallout, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan, former Big Cass cuts promo and wins a squash