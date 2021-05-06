New Japan announces first NJPW Strong Openweight Championship title defense

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Thursday that Tom Lawlor will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Chris Dickinson on May 28.

Big main events coming to #njpwSTRONG! THIS WEEK: Moxley & Dickinson vs Nagata & Narita! 5/14: Team Filthy in elimination action! 5/21: No DQ- Rosser vs Hikuleo! 5/28: STRONG Openweight title: Lawlor vs Dickinson!https://t.co/EJ8ubZI9rH#njcollision pic.twitter.com/sZTFjHlRgB — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 7, 2021

Lawlor won the championship by winning this year’s New Japan Cup USA tournament. He defeated Brody King in the finals. This will mark his first title defense since becoming champion.

CATCH-UP: Two New Japan stars test positive for COVID-19