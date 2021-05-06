News Ticker

New Japan announces first NJPW Strong Openweight Championship title defense

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 6, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Thursday that Tom Lawlor will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Chris Dickinson on May 28.

Lawlor won the championship by winning this year’s New Japan Cup USA tournament. He defeated Brody King in the finals. This will mark his first title defense since becoming champion.

CATCH-UP: Two New Japan stars test positive for COVID-19

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021