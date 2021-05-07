FREE PODCAST 5/6 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk Blood & Guts, Reigns vs. Bryan, NXT needing a spark, Kenny’s top contenders, more (142 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn, PWTorch.com assistant editor. They discuss Blood & Guts from a lot of angles, then move on to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and then Cesaro stepping up as the next challenger, evaluating Orange Cassidy and Pac as the top contenders for Kenny Omega’s AEW Title, why NXT needs a spark and some options WWE has, the Rhea Ripley-Asuka-Charlotte situation, breaking news on the AEW Dynamite ratings, and more.

