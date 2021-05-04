Two New Japan stars test positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Tuesday night that two of their wrestlers had tested positive for COVID-19. The company released a statement which detailed the situation.

“On the morning of the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku day two event, two wrestlers presented with a high temperature,” the statement said. “According to protocol, they were taken for immediate testing, while those that had close contact with the individuals in the last two events were removed from proceedings. NJPW has learned that the individuals’ tests were positive for COVID-19.”

In addition, the company noted that they are monitoring individuals that came into contact with the wrestlers that tested positive. You can read the full statement HERE.

