WWE reportedly sets date for Extreme Rules PPV event

WWE has reportedly set the date for its annual Extreme Rules PPV event.

PWInsider is reporting that the event will take place on Sunday July 18 from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center in Florida.

WrestleMania: Backlash, WWE’s next PPV event, will air on May 16 from the ThunderDome and will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, and more.

