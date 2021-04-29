WWE announcer Pat McAfee talks about having Vince McMahon in his ear for the first time, brilliance of Michael Cole

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee was the guest this week on Rich Eisen’s new podcast Just Getting Started and he talked about his experience so far working with WWE. McAfee also shared his experience working with WWE, including his first time calling matches with Vince McMahon in his ear.

You can read a transcript of McAfee’s interview with Eisen about WWE below:

Rich: The WWE, that that seems like a natural fit for you and a natural extension for you, and it’s at the zenith of pop culture popularity right now. And, you know, I think it dovetails into your audience and your audience into that. I mean, it is kind of a natural that you’re doing. You must be pinching yourself doing that certainly now for FOX on Friday nights.

Pat: Yeah, it’s insane. You know, I’m sitting next to Michael Cole. I got Vince McMahon dropping into my ear via a headset like an actual voice of God.

Rich: What do you mean? What do you mean? What he’s getting?

Pat: Yes, when you’re a commentator with the WWE, since you know, it’s the insurance company and then man used to be a commentator and he’s still hands on with everything, like if something changes with the show or something, he’ll come in and say, like to the commentators who were telling the story, you know, the commentators job, there’s a real job to commentating it. Michael Cole is unbelievable at what he does. Syracuse grad. He is an unbelievable talent, what he does because he has to direct and call and everything like that. But, yeah, this past Friday night Smackdown was my first time with Vince McMahon in the building. And all of a sudden out of nowhere, just boom, voice of God is in there. And I like sat up and I’m like, oh my God, here we go. But like, I get a chance to hear a billionaire’s brain spill through his mouth into my ear while talking about his product that he created. It has become a global phenomenon. It was just it was one of those moments where I’m like, this is the dumbest life of all time. I should not be here, but let’s enjoy the ride while we have it.

