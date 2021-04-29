News Ticker

Jon Moxley set to defend IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship vs. Yuji Nagata on Dynamite

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

April 29, 2021

Jon Moxley (media photo courtesy AEW)
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Jon Moxley’s challenge has been answered. Moxley recently challenged New Japan wrestler Yuji Nagata to a match for the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship in a video released by New Japan.  Nagata then accepted the challenge in a video of his own.

Last night on Dynamite, it was announced that Jon Moxley will defend the title against Nagata on May 12 episode of Dynamite. Moxley most recently defended the title on New Japan Strong on Feb. 27 when he beat Kenta.

