Jerry Lynn discusses working as a coach for Baker vs. Rosa hardcore match, how he learns from other coaches behind the scenes

AEW coach Jerry Lynn is the guest this week on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. On the episode, he talked about the advice he gave Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker before their recent Hardcore match on Dynamite. Lynn also talked about how learns from other coaches in AEW behind the scenes.

Jerry Lynn discussed what he told Rosa and Baker before their match. “I had told them, ‘If you’re bleeding, do not let your forehead touch the canvas,'” said Lynn. “Do not let your face touch the canvas because it’ll wipe it all off, and then you’ve lost the effect of building the drama.’”

Jerry Lynn also talked about what he learns from the other AEW coaches behind the scenes. “When I see them pull their guys aside after a match, even if it’s Arn [Anderson] or Jake [Roberts], and I’m not busy, I’ll slide over there and listen because I’m still learning from them,” said Lynn.