VIP AUDIO 4/29 – Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Chris Maitland: Skillset and history of Sarray, what would Vince Russo-less WWE have looked like, NFL Draft pre-show thoughts, more (55 min)

April 29, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s mailbag is hosted by Chris Maitland, who, alongside Rich, discusses the skillset and history of Sarray and her comparisons to prior Japanese hirings, what would Vince Russo-less WWE have looked like, NFL Draft pre-show thoughts, the infamous Danielson-Castagnoli headlock match, and a fantasy show of all Black wrestlers with explanations of each match.

