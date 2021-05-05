Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract reportedly expired last week (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It appears as if Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with the WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bryan’s contract reportedly expired, or was set to expire last week. Bryan wrestled Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of last week’s Smackdown. Bryan lost the match and was forced to leave Smackdown for good due to stipulations set prior to the bout.

The Fightful report indicated that sources in WWE knew of Bryan’s contract expiring, but that Bryan didn’t speak about his status with the company. Currently, Bryan has been moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is big news. WWE can certainly offer Daniel Bryan loads of money to return to their corporate web. Is that what makes Daniel Bryan tick at this point, though? The story here is that he got himself out of the web. In the end, flexibility in the form of less dates, strategic dates, and the ability to work with and in other companies may be more important to him than dollar signs. AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and other top wrestling promotions in the world will come calling for Bryan’s services and they all offer a unique opportunity to Bryan as a performer. Will he be able to negotiate a deal that balances all of that at once? Time will tell.

