FREE PODCAST 5/4 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (5-3-11) Rock’s Birthday Party, Raw Analysis, Booker T’s commentary, Mason Ryan’s new push, Cena-Rock segment, TNA, Cole, Ratings, Bullying, more (122 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback episode (5-3-11) of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade Keller and Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net discuss current events in pro wrestling with callers for one hour live including Rock’s Birthday Party, Raw Analysis, Booker T’s commentary, Mason Ryan’s new push, Cena-Rock segment, Cole, Ratings, Bullying, and more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Triple H’s defense of the WWE name change, Vince McMahon’s investor conference call, the current state of TNA, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO