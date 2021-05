SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It was announced during New Japan Strong tonight that AEW wrestler and IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Jon Moxley will return to NJPW Strong on May 7. Moxley will team with Chris Dickinson to take on Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita.

Moxley is set to defend the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship against Yuji Nagata on AEW Dynamite on May 12.

New Japan Strong airs every Friday night at 10 p.m. Eastern on New Japan World.