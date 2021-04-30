4/30 NJPW Strong results: LA Dojo Showcase edition, Fredericks vs. Connors main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following are the results of the matches that aired on NJPW World tonight on NJPW Strong.

(1) T.J.P. beat The D.K.C at 7:39

(2) Fred Rosser & Ren Narita beat Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight at 12:36

(3) Karl Fredericks beat Clark Connors at 18:19

It was announced during the episode that AEW wrestler and IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Jon Moxley will return to NJPW Strong on May 7. Moxley will team with Chris Dickinson to take on Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita.