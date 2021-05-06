NXT viewership ticks up, but drops across key demos, other key metrics and year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CORRECTION VERSION: The original story listed a lower viewership number that turned out to be an entry error in the chart we received.

NXT on USA on Tuesday nightdrew 761,000 live and same-night viewers. That’s up 17,000 from 744,000 last week but still below the 841,000 it drew the week prior. The first week unopposed by AEW, NXT drew 805,000 viewers.

One year ago, early in the pandemic, NXT drew 665,000 viewers up against AEW on Wednesday night.

NXT dropped to no. 21 among all cable shows on Tuesday night with a demo rating of 0.18 among 18-49 year old viewers. That is way down from the 0.22, 0.23, 0.23, and 0.22 the prior four weeks. They also dropped in the male 18-49 viewership to a 0.22, down from 0.22, 0.27, 0.26, and 0.24 the prior four weeks.