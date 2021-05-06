VIP AUDIO 5/5 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk season finale of “Invincible,” Netflix’s samurai anime “Yasuke,” Blood and Guts, Kenny Omega, Daniel Bryan, more (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP talking about a fantastic season finale of “Invincible.” Travis calls that episode “genre-defining” and goes through all the ways. The fellas also talk a bit about Netflix’s samurai anime “Yasuke.” Rich talks about the main event of Blood and Guts, which he loved. Travis yells about Kenny Omega being a cornball. Daniel Bryan’s contract status. An emailer reviews the “Critical Failures” series, and the rest of the mailbag gets attended to.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO