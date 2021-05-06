VIP AUDIO 5/5 – East Coast Cast #550 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Kris Statlander and Twitter, speculate on Daniel Bryan’s future, preview AEW Blood and Guts, more (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the program, Trav and Cam discuss Kris Statlander’s phony Marty McFlys and how Twitter doesn’t know how to discern jokes from personal slander. Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract has expired, and the guys speculate on what might be next for him. Is a Cody Rhodes-type indy tour in Daniel’s future? Indi Hartwell has her breakout moment on NXT helping win the NXT Women’s tag titles. AEW Blood and Guts preview and match outcome predictions. Live calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO