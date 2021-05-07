New Japan Pro Wrestling postpones upcoming stadium shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome due to the Japanese government extending the state of emergency currently in place for Tokyo.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome. New dates are currently being determined. Statement:https://t.co/NncxJhcc9P#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/zUSiRRpYXW — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 7, 2021

The Yokohama show was set for May 15 and the Tokyo Dome show was set for May 29. New Japan has said that tickets for both shows will be valid for the new dates once announced.

You can read the NJPW statement on the matter HERE.

CATCH-UP: New Japan announces first NJPW Strong Openweight Championship title defense