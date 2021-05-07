News Ticker

New Japan Pro Wrestling postpones upcoming stadium shows

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 7, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced on Friday that it was postponing it’s upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome due to the Japanese government extending the state of emergency currently in place for Tokyo.

The Yokohama show was set for May 15 and the Tokyo Dome show was set for May 29. New Japan has said that tickets for both shows will be valid for the new dates once announced.

You can read the NJPW statement on the matter HERE.

CATCH-UP: New Japan announces first NJPW Strong Openweight Championship title defense

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021