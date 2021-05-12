5/11 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Darby vs. Miro, Bucks vs. SCU, Moxley vs. Nagata, Cassidy vs. Pac

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT
MAY 11, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE
LIVE ON TNT
REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur
Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts
Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails.
•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES
•CALL: (347) 215-8558
•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.
[HOUR ONE]
-They showed Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata on split-screen warming up as Jim Ross said New Japan was “invading” AEW.
-The AEW Dynamite opening montage aired.
-They went live to Daily’s Place as pyro blasted.
(1) JON MOXLEY vs. YUJI NAGATA – IWPG U.S. Title match
Leave a Reply