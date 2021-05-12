5/11 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Darby vs. Miro, Bucks vs. SCU, Moxley vs. Nagata, Cassidy vs. Pac

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MAY 11, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata on split-screen warming up as Jim Ross said New Japan was “invading” AEW.

-The AEW Dynamite opening montage aired.

-They went live to Daily’s Place as pyro blasted.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. YUJI NAGATA – IWPG U.S. Title match