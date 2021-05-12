NXT viewership drops another notch but lands in top 25 in key demo for episode headlined by Kushida vs. Escobar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s NXT on USA episode (5/11) drew 697,000 viewers, the first sub 700,000 viewership level since moving to Tuesday nights. It drew a 0.57 cable rating and a 0.17 adult 18-49 demo rating. That 18-49 demo rating landed it at no. 25 among all cable shows on Tuesday night.

The viewership has dropped three straight weeks after increasing three straight weeks in its final two Wednesday nights and its first episode on Tuesday night.

We also now have 7-day viewership totals for the first two weeks unopposed by AEW on Tuesday nights. It drew 964,000 on Apr. 14, up from 955,000 viewers the prior week for the show that premiered on Wednesday. The Apr. 21 episode was similar with 962,000 viewers.

NXT hasn’t topped 1 million viewers after 7-days of live and delayed views since it topped 1 million viewers six out of the final eight weeks of 2019.

What would you do to spark NXT viewership and turn the downward viewership slide? I wrote an editorial with a three-for-three trade between NXT and Smackdown that would spark both shows.

What do you think would spark interest in NXT?