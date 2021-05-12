5/12 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Young Bucks vs. SCU, Darby Allin vs. Miro, Orange Cassidy vs. Pac, Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MAY 12, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. YUJI NAGATA

Both men started the match with a stare down and then Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata traded strikes and then Nagata hit Moxley with kicks and a big boot. Moxley went to the outside, Nagata followed but was shown into the ring post. Moxley climbed back into the ring, with Nagata following. Moxley hit a running kick and got a two count. Nagata caught Moxley on an elbow drop, he then used several kicks on Moxley leading to a big boot and exploder, resulting in a near fall for Nagata.

Nagata hit a drop kick on Moxley, he then proceeded to kick Moxley in the chest several times. After this Moxley stooging dup and both men traded sting style shots, leading to a German Suplex by Moxley, who then hit a lariat. But, Nagata kicked out at one. Nagata then hit an avalanche exploder, leading to a near fall.

Nagata then locked in an arm breaker on Moxley, he was able to get a rope break to save the match. The men then once again traded forearms, that ended with a Moxley lariat for a near fall. Moxley, now blended from the face, locked in a choke. But, Nagata got out of the hold, Moxley then hit the Paradigm Shift for the win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid NJPW style match. I thought Moxley brought out the best out of Nagata in this position. A really solid opener that is a nice change of pace form normal AEW openers. I also like the respect at the end of the match.)

-Sammy, Ortiz and Hager cut a promo stating that they wanted a rematch tonight against The Pinnacle.

-Cody Rhodes entered the arena to talk about his Double or Nothing match. [c]

-The show returned and Cody talked a bit about politics and how he was proud to be an American. He then invoked the name of Anthony Ogogo, saying that he has disparaged America. Cody then talked up the American dream and how the England dream doesn’t exist. Cody talked about a country song, and said that wrestling was made by all people. An Italian champion for 4,000 days. He tells the story of Shad Khan, he then talked about segregation, and how he and Brandi will have a baby that is the American dream. He wants to show his daughter that he didn’t lay down and he fought back. He then announced that they would fight at Double or Nothing. Cody then pumped up the full capacity crowd. Cody said that Ogogo will not be fighting the American Nightmare, he would be fighting “The American Dream,” Cody Rhodes.

(Sage’s Analysis: I both liked and disliked this promo. Cody’s use of the American Dream moniker is a nice touch. But, ra-ra American pride against the Englishman feud felt odd in this context.)

-A video featuring SCU was shown, talking about the journey they have had with The Young Bucks.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. SCU

Nick Jackson and Frankie Kazarian started the match with a lock up, and then some stiff shots. Nick Jackson ran in and out of the ring but was taken out by Kazarian. Christopher Daniels joined in, Matt Jackson followed suit. Eventually it was CD and Nick Jackson in the ring. Matt Jackson quickly tagged in and took out both members of SCU. On the outside of the ring Matt Jackson slammed CD on the apron. [c]

When the action returned CD and Kaz were teaming up to work over Nick Jackson, which ended in a near fall. SCU hit the Celebrity Rehab and then tried the BME, but t was countered as Nick Jackson hit a knee on Kazarian to get the advantage back. Nick went to the outside and hit a super kick on Daniels who had pre bladed and laid on the outside bleeding pretty dramatically.

Kazarian was now in a two on one match, Matt Jackson tagged in and then both Bucks teamed up to start working over Kazarian. After a counter, Kazarian hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a near fall. Kazarian then hit a roll up that would have won the match, but the ref was distracted by Doc Gallows. Kazarian hit a Styles Clash and Nick Jackson had to dive in to break up the pin.

Matt Jackson got a near fall that was broken up by Daniels, who then hit an Angel’s Wing on Nick Jackson. Daniels tagged in and hit a spear, still bleeding a ton. Matt Jackson got the advantage once more. Matt Jackson did the Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair Wrestlemania moment and got a near fall as a result. Daniels then got a near fall on Matt Jackson. Matt then sprayed Daniels with the cold spray and hit move for another near fall. The Young Bucks then hit the BTE trigger for the win.

WINNER: The Young Bucks in 15:00

(Sage’s Analysis: That felt like a good 25 minute PPV match condensed into a 15 minute TV match. The blood spot was a lot for Daniels, and I don’t think the match really needed that, but it certainly upped the ante early. I don’t like that the moment of SCU losing was cut away for the Kingston/Moxley thing.)

-A camera was shown of Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley destroying the locker room of The Elite. [c]

-Christian Cage was backstage, he talked about Taz at a buffet table and that Taz used to be a bad man. But, he isn’t anymore. He said that he has an open challenge for any member of Team Taz next week. Can Ethen announced that he would be in the battle royal at Double or Nothing, and that the winner gets a world title shot whenever they want. That sounds like a big, big match to me.

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. PAC

Orange Cassidy placed his sunglasses on Pac to start the match, Pac broke the glasses. Cassidy hit Beach Break and got a near fall on Pac. Orange followed up with a dive to the outside and pulled out a second pair of sunglasses as he posed for the camera and threw Pac into the barrier. [c]

Pac was working on Orange in the outside area, Cassidy was thrown into the barriers several times and then back into the ring. Pac then crushed the neck of Cassidy and then hit a missile dropkick off of the top rope. Pac went to the top rope once more and hit a second drop kick. Pac went up a third time and knocked down Cassidy once more leading to a near fall. Pac then wen tup for the Black Arrow, but Cassidy rolled out of the way. Pac ran down and stomped on the rolling Cassidy.

Cassidy did the thumbs up and upset Pac, Cassidy countered and threw Pac into the turnbuckle. Pac hit a Liger Bomb for a near fall, Pac then kicked him out of the ring. [c]

When the show returned The ref was looking over Cassidy, Don Callis came out and demand that Pac when the match fast. Kenny Omega hit Pac with his belt as the ref was distracted. The ref then counted both men out.

WINNER: N/A Double Count out in 13:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A good match with a really surprising finish in AEW. I did not see a tripe threat coming and don’t usually think that is a great idea. But, I am open to the idea at this point and think that is a good option.)

-After the match Kenny and Don said they had a night off now and they should have a road trip. Tony Schiavone came out and announced that the world title match is a triple threat of Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac.

-The elite, sans Omega, were backstage in their locker room. They called out how they beat and retired SCU. They challenged The Varsity Blondes next week for the Tag Team Title. The Bucks then challenged Moxley and Kingston to a fight at Double or Nothing. [c]

-Adam Page and Dark Order were backstage, he was asked about his recent loss. Page said he was bound to lose, even though he was attacked pre match. Page said that Brain Cage didn’t beat him and that he shouldn’t be proud. He should fight Page again straight up at Double or Nothing.

-The Pinnacle came out to talk about their win at Blood & Guts. MJF came out with a crown, a la King John in the Disney animated version of Robin Hood. MJF started by saying he was the best and that everyone should bow to him and the entire Pinnacle. He talked about how they were #1 last week and they propped up the “Canadian God,” Shawn Spears. MJF then said he was perplexed why Inner Circle with three members would want a rematch. MJF asked the crowd if they wanted a rematch and he promptly said no. Tully Blanchard grabbed date mic and said that he has been at the top many times, but this group is special. They took everything Inner Circle had and they still one the match, and he talked about how their team quit. Tully said they deserve the finest things, he then mention that the five women on stage were the finest in Jacksonville (so weird). He then offered expensive watches to all five members.

A car horn was heard and MJF asked who was honking. Sammy, Ortiz and Hager entered the arena in a gator ATV. Jericho emerged from the back of the vehicle with a brace on his arm. Jericho asked for a rematch again. MJF refused the rematch again. Sammy then sprayed water, that was supposed to be bubbly. The pinnacle rolled around like idiots as they got wet. MJF said they could have a rematch at Double or Nothing, in a Stadium Stampede match. If The Inner Circle loose they have to disband. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: This segment was fine to start out and MJF was strong as usual. The comments by Tully were off-putting. Then the reveal of Jericho was a little early, but makes sense for a rematch. The water guy thing with a group of bad ass heels rolling around like idiots really killed this whole segment for me. It was silly, lame, and made the Pinnacle look like WWE low card dopes.)

-JR and Britt Baker were in a video talking about the last time she fought Shida. Baker said that she has been the baddest woman on the roster. Shida made the monster that is going to take her out. She was asked about embarrassing Tony Khan during a Forbes photo shoot. She said Shida saved the women’s division, but that she is the face of the division and she guaranteed victor at Double to Nothing.

(4) THUNDER ROSA vs. JAZMIN ALLURE

Rosa hit a knee to the stomach and then pummeled Allure in the corner. Allure whipped Rosa into the corner and hit an elbow. Thunder Rosa took Allure to the ground and hit a slam into a backdrop for a near fall. She hit the Thunder Driver for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 2:00

-The announce team went over the card for next week. As well as the matches at Double or Nothing.

-A video package of Jade Cargill was shown, with the offer she received from Mark Sterling. Jade was asked who would handle her business, she said that she is her own boss, but she is open ears. [c]

-A video of Darby Allin was shown. He talked about how he went to Seattle after he was shown down the stairs last week. He said Miro talked about glass ceilings, but what has Miro done in AEW? He said he isn’t buying what he is selling, he said he knows what he is. Does Miro know who he is? He said he is one of the toughest men that Miro has ever faced.

(5) MIRO vs. DARBY ALLIN

Miro attacked Darby Allin before the bell rang, and pummeled Allin in the corner. Darby rolled to the outside, where Miro followed and threw him into the barrier and all around the outside area. Miro then knocked Allin over the barrier and into the babyface wrestlers. Miro followed him out there and suplexed Allin onto the floor outside the ring. The two men were back in the ring, as the ref checked on Allin, Miro attacked him once more. The ref started the match.

Miro hit a kick and got a near fall on Darby. Allin rolled to the outside, Miro followed, Allin hit a drop kick but Miro responded with an attack of his own. Allin threw Miro into the ring post and then hit a dive on Miro. This was met with a German Suplex by Miro. [c]

When the show returned Miro was standing over Allin. It was shown that Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky attacked Sting durning the break. Miro had a waist lock on Allin, that was broken up with a rope grab. Allin countered a suplex and he locked in a sleeper hold on Miro, who got a rope break of his own. Allin and Miro were outside the ring, and Darby locked in another sleeper hold. Miro slammed Allin into the stage area to break this second sleeper hold. Miro threw Allin back into the ring, here Miro attacked the injured shoulder and elbow of Allin. Sting gave Allin an inspirational look and fist bump, Allin hit a stunner and an inside cradle for a near fall. Allin hit another stunner and then a coffin drop. But Miro caught him mid drop. Allin hit a code red for a near fall of his own. Miro then locked in the waist lock and submitted Darby.

WINNER: Miro in 13:00

(Sage’s Analysis: That match was something, Allin was able to make the very underwhelming (to this point) Miro character feel like the big deal that he was hen he entered the company last year. Allin has been a star maker and best bout machine for weeks. I do feel like the match that Sting and he will have against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky feels like a downgrade in the short term. But hopefully that means he will move up to the main event level after. Also, it is really great to see this serious and monstrous Miro character. Great stuff all around.)

-Post match Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky attacked Sting. Dark Order came out and made the save. Lance Archer came out to challenge Miro.