FREE PODCAST 5/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (5-10-16) Keller & Valley answer live calls & emails on Raw, Extreme Rules, Styles-Reigns, Shane-Steph, Club-Family, Cena’s return, more (123 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (5-10-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jim Valley to talk about last night’s Raw, the Extreme Rules developments, the latest with Stephanie and Shane, A.J. Styles and Roman Reigns, The Club vs. The Family, and more about Raw. Plus non-Raw topics on NXT and more provided by live callers and email questions.

