5/20 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Omega and Moose hype upcoming match, Impact World Tag Team Championship on the line, more

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MAY 20, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-Framed photos and a graphic were shown to pay tribute to Jerome “New Jack” Young.

-A recap video with clips from Under Siege played.

-The weekly intro video aired.

(1) ROHIT RAJU (w/Shera) vs. JAKE SOMETHING

Jake took Rohit down immediately. Rohit regrouped outside, then attacked Jake while he was distracted by Shera. Back in the ring, Rohit stayed on the attack until he was overpowered. Rohit made a comeback, including chopping Jake in the corner. Jake came back but accidentally ran into the post. Rohit hit an arm breaker then stomped Jake. Rohit continued to work on Jake’s arm. Jake fired back with big punches. He missed a shoulder charge in the corner, but connected the second time.

Rohit punched Jake, but Jake came back with a clothesline. Rohit connected with his running knee, a forearm, and a kick. Rohit got a reverse DDT for a two count then went for an STF style submission, but Jake powered out. Jake went for a suplex, but Shera pulled his leg and Rohit fell on top of him to get the pin.

WINNER: Rohit Raju in 8:00.

Jake attacked Shera at ringside after the match, as Rohit fled up the ramp and watched. Jake hit Shera with a chair. Jake brought a table in the ring and rolled Shera in. Jake speared Shera through the table, as Rohit continued to look on concerned.

(D.L.’s Take: Good opener and these two worked well together. Has the potential to be an entertaining feud.)

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the rest of the show.

-Gia Miller interviewed Taylor Wilde backstage. Taylor said she was gunning for the Knockouts title and said she would bring a symphony of pain to Deonna Purrazzo. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb interrupted. Tenille tore off Kaleb’s neck brace and said he had recovered. She was also excited about her match with Kiera Hogan tonight. Taylor reminded them they are not a team. Taylor told Kaleb to stop Face-timing her and she walked off. Tenille and Kaleb finally noticed Gia and called her rude for eavesdropping. [c]

-Gia Miller approached Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace backstage and asked them about losing the tag team titles at Under Siege. Rachael said they were disappointed but they needed to just get back out there. Jordynne agreed and said she would talk to Scott D’Amore. She brushed past Rachael and walked off as Gia and Rachael nodded. Trouble.

(2) KIERA HOGAN (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. TENILLE DASHWOOD (w/Kaleb)

Kiera got the advantage after the initial lock up. Tenille came back with a double arm suplex and followed with an elbow strike and chops. Tenille tied up Kiera in the ropes. Tasha got on the ring apron for a distraction. Tenille put a neckbreaker on Kiera in the ropes and scored a two count. Tenille attacked Kiera in the ropes as Kaleb took pictures. Kiera took Tenille down with kicks, then taunted her. [c]

Kiera was still on the attack after the break. Kiera continued to kick Tenille and choke her in the corner with her boot. Kiera applied a chin lock. They exchange punches. Tenille made a comeback. She missed a Spotlight Kick, then rolled up Kiera for the three count.

WINNER: Tenille Dashwood in 9:00.

Tasha and Kiera attacked Tenille after the match. Kaleb pulled Tasha off. Deonna, Susan, and Kimber Lee ran in to attack Tenille. Taylor Wilde made the save and took on Deonna’s group. Havok ran in too to help take on Deonna’s team. Havok threw out Deonna’s team and Kiera. Taylor and Havok checked on Tenille. Decay’s music hit and they walked to the entrance ramp. Team Deonna and Fire N Flava ran off as the faces celebrated in the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Short but fun match that was mostly used to set up further storylines with the various teams.)

-Jordynne approached Rachael backstage and announced that she had talked to Scott D’Amore and they were facing each other tonight. [c]

-Video package promoting that Kojima of New Japan Pro Wrestling is coming next week.

-Gia Miller interviewed Finjuice backstage. David Finlay complimented Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, but said they were used to difficult challenges. Juice Robinson said they would prove they are the best tonight, then they would go and defend the belts in New Japan next.

(3) PETEY WILLIAMS vs. VSK

VSK backed Petey into the corner. Petey came back with chops and a tilt-a-whirl head scissors. Petey stayed on the attack. Petey hit an over the top rope rana to the floor on VSK. VSK turned the tide and hit a jumping DDT. VSK hit a combination bodyslam and splash, then stayed on offense. Petey fired back with punches and a snap German suplex. Petey hit an arm drag and a back elbow. Petey got a two count after a Russian Leg Sweep. VSK got Petey in a backbreaker over his knee. Petey hit a powerbomb, followed by a Canadian Destroyer for the win.

WINNER: Petey Williams in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good action between these two. VSK continues to show a lot and Petey was impressive as ever.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Rich Swann backstage. Swann made no excuses for losing his title to Kenny Omega. He said he was watching Impact at home and said that he saw one man come in and do exactly what Kenny Omega did. He said W. Morrissey is trying to destroy Impact instead of building it up. Morrissey ran in for a surprise attack, as Gia screamed and called for help. Morrissey threw Swann out of a door. [c]

-Swinger’s Palace segment. TJP was winning at the table. He threw chips to the Swingerellas. Fallah Bahh was dressed as a Swingerella. He said he was paying off his debt. TJP asked what it would take to pay off Bahh’s debt. TJP rolled the dice and won. TJP said he needed Bahh as his tag team partner. Petey Williams walked in and asked for a tag match with him and Josh Alexander against TJP and Bahh. Decay teleported in. Crazzy Steve said it was the creepiest place he had seen. Rosemary said Bravo was looking better than when she last saw him. Hernandez went to throw out Decay, but they teleported away.

-Moose’s music played and he entered the ring. Moose talked about the men that Kenny Omega has beaten like Okada, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley. Moose said he was different and the most athletic guy in wrestling. He talked about how he dominated football. He said he respected how Omega called himself a God. Moose said he was a wrestling God. He was interrupted by Kenny Omega’s music. Kenny and Don Callis walked to the stage and into the ring.

Callis said that Moose looks great. He said Moose might be the most physically talented person in all of wrestling. Callis said there was nothing sadder than wasted talent. He said Moose has never won anything and never even won a title in Ring of Honor. He said that Moose never won a Super Bowl. He quoted JJ Watt and asked if Moose was coasting on his talent. Callis said Moose would come up short against Omega. Moose said he isn’t Rich Swann and if Callis said one more word, he would rip Callis’ head off and stick it up Omega’s ass.

Omega said it would only take one One Winged Angel to take out Moose. Moose dared him to try. Omega said he wasn’t on the clock right now. The Good Brothers walked to the ring. Sami Callihan appeared out of nowhere and ran off Team Omega. Omega was on the ramp with his friends and said “this isn’t over” before walking backstage. Sami and Moose stared at each other. [c]

-Moose approached Sami Callihan backstage. Moose said he didn’t need Sami’s help and he had things under control. Sami said he helped because he was sick of Omega and the Good Brothers. Sami said whoever wins between Omega and Moose, he wanted the winner.

(4) RACHAEL ELLERING vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

Both wrestlers shook hands at the start. Grace took Ellering down with a headlock. Ellering applied a head scissor. Grace worked Ellering’s arm. Ellering countered. They shook hands again. They exchanged hammerlocks. Grace took Ellering down, but Ellering put Grace in an armlock. Grace was flipped over by Ellering. Grace grew frustrated at being taken down. Grace could have kicked Ellering as she was coming through the ropes, but she didn’t. Grace tripped Ellering from the outside. [c]

Grace hit Ellering with forearms in the corner. Grace threw Ellering into the corner hard. Grace shoulder blocked Ellering in the corner. Grace hit a sliding clothesline and got a two count. Grace dropped elbows on Ellering. Grace put Ellering in a full nelson. Ellering backed Grace into the corner to break it up. Grace caught a charging Ellering with a boot. Grace hit a series of hard clotheslines in the front and back.

Ellering made a comeback, including a senton. Grace ran Ellering into the corner but missed a Vader Bomb. They traded moves back and forth. Ellering finally rolled up Grace for the win.

WINNER: Rachael Ellering in 14:00.

They shook hands and hugged after the match. Grace walked up the ramp alone.

(D.L.’s Take: I really enjoyed this match. The mat work early was good and things gradually escalated. The finishing sequence was fast paced and exciting. I like the slow-build of this feud.)

-Brian Myers said that people called him “Bad Mood Brian”. He talked about his feuds with Matt Cardona and Black Taurus. Cardona walked by and Myers attacked him from behind. Myers tore off Cardona’s necklace and said “this means nothing”.

-D’Lo and Striker talked about the attack and announced Petey Williams & Josh Alexander vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh for next week.

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton made their ring entrance, followed by Finjuice’s ring entrance. [c]

(5) FINJUICE (c) (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs. ACE AUSTIN & MADMAN FULTON—Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title Match

After some initial action, Fulton took over on Juice with power moves. Finjuice used double team moves to get the upper hand. Finjuice double teamed Ace, then double dropkicked Fulton, hit the double flapjack and sent him out of the ring. [c]

Ace had Juice down on the mat after the break. Ace used the playing card to give Juice a paper cut. Fulton and Ace continued to work on Juice. Juice finally escaped to make the tag to Finlay. Finlay ran wild on Ace. Finlay knocked Fulton off the ring apron. Finlay gave a back breaker to Ace across his knee. Juice hit Fulton with a series of punches. Fulton took Juice down and Ace got a two count out of it. Ace and Fulton worked over Juice in the corner.

Fulton scored a close two count. Ace hit a neckbreaker off the top for a two count on Juice. Finjuice finally mounted a comeback. They went for the Doomsday Device on Fulton, but Fulton got out of it. Juice hit a stunner on Fulton. Juice hit an unprettier for the win.

WINNER: Finjuice in 16:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good back and forth match with solid work from everyone. I was surprised to see Finjuice retain.)

After the match, Violent by Design’s music hit and they walked to the stage and into the ring. Eric Young gave the ref Rhino’s Call Your Shot trophy (which can be redeemed for a title shot at any time).

(6) FINJUICE (c)(David Finlay & Juice Robinson) vs. JOE DOERING & RHINO—Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title Match

Doering hit a crossbody block on Finjuice. Rhino gored Finlay. Doering put Juice down with a clothesline for the win.

WINNERS: Joe Doering and Rhino in 2:00 to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fine reset show that set the table well for Against the Odds. The Moose/Omega segment was intense and I liked the save by Sami Callihan. The Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace feud has a slow build and will lead to further good matches. The cash-in and title change at the end were big surprises and ended the show on an exciting note. Impact continues its streak of putting on entertaining shows that make sense (if you can overlook the occasional teleportation segment).

