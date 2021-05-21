5/19 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Mansoor vs. Cedric Alexander, Rose & Brooke vs. Naomi & Lana, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MAY 19, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Rare women’s tag team action on Main Event

Mansoor and Alexander go nearly ten minutes

(1) MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE vs. NAOMI & LANA

Brooke took control early, but Lana rolled up Brooke for a couple quick one-counts. Lana tagged in Naomi and they simultaneously kicked Brooke from the front and back. Naomi applied an arm bar. Lana tagged back in and drove her knees into Brooke’s back against the ropes. She covered for two. Lana tagged Naomi back in and snap mared Brooke to the mat, allowing Naomi to move in with a side headlock.

Brooke escaped and tagged in Rose. Rose and Brooke delivered a double flapjack to Naomi, then Rose covered for two. Brooke and Rose made quick tags and maintained control of Naomi near their corner. Rose applied a leglock but Naomi began to inch toward her corner. She broke free with a jawbreaker, then planted Rose knees-first to the mat from a fireman’s carry. Lana tagged in and gave Rose a bulldog in the middle of the ring. She hit a side Russian leg sweep, then covered Rose for two.

Rose got to her feet and landed a few right shots. Rose caught a charging Lana and slammed her to the canvas. Rose scooped up Lana and carried her into a corner, then hit a running knee strike to Lana’s jaw. Brooke tagged back in and hit a neckbreaker. She covered Lana but Naomi jumped in to break up the pin. Lana rolled up Brooke for a two-count. Brooke pulled Lana momentarily away from her partner, but Lana kicked her off and tagged Naomi in. Naomi and Lana executed a two-on-one face plant to Brooke, allowing the legal Naomi to cover for the three-count.

WINNER: Naomi & Lana by pinfall in 6:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A frantic back-and-forth with varying levels of quality. Nothing special.)

(2) MANSOOR vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Alexander went behind Mansoor to start and spun around on Mansoor’s back and quickly got to his feet, showing him up. Alexander flipped Mansoor to the mat from a fireman’s carry, then screamed at him, “What did I say? You’re not ready!” Patrick said that this was the word in the locker room, that at 25 years old, Mansoor is too inexperienced. Mansoor held onto a side headlock, but Alexander tripped him and pushed him to the mat and again informed Mansoor of his lack of readiness.

Alexander laid in a few blows in the corner. Mansoor fired back with shots of his own, but Alexander stunned him with a reverse kick. Mansoor hit a standing drop kick, slid between Alexander’s legs, then hit a standing moonsault and a cover for one. They got up quickly and Alexander pushed Mansoor into a corner, then backed off but not before landing another kick. Mansoor attempted a tornado DDT, but Alexander maintained an upright posture and tossed Mansoor onto the top rope. Mansoor bounced off and onto the apron. Alexander climbed through the ropes and took Mansoor down hard onto the apron with a uranage. Mansoor crumpled to the floor while Alexander screamed at the Thunderdome as we cut to break.

Alexander still had the upper hand after the break. Mansoor got in some token punches but Alexander leveled him with a knee to the midsection. Alexander briefly bear hugged Mansoor against the turnbuckles. Alexander knocked Mansoor to the mat again with a simple right cross. Alexander hit a big clothesline, then covered for two. Alexander laid in a few forearm shots to the small of Mansoor’s back, then bear hugged his ribs from behind.

Mansoor broke free and the men exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Mansoor almost gained momentum but Alexander stopped that with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and a gut buster. Alexander covered for two, then rained more shots to Mansoor’s back. He reapplied the rear bear hug on the mat. Mansoor broke free once again and finally got in substantial offense. He went for a moonsault from the top turnbuckle, but Alexander dodged and Mansoor rolled through the move. This allowed Alexander to hit a scooping sit-out spinebuster. He covered Mansoor for a believable near fall.

Mansoor sidestepped a charging Alexander in the corner, then hit a twisting neckbreaker over the top rope from the apron – this was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Mansoor by pinfall in 9:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Patrick described Mansoor’s victory as a “huge upset,” which is debatable. This was quite good, and at nearly ten minutes, it really pushed the boundaries of what a typical Main Event match feels like.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.6

