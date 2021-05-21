5/21 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Lindberg’s Alt Perspective Report on WM Backlash Fallout, Intercontinental Fatal Four Way, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LINDBERG’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 21, 2021

AT “THUNDERDOME”, UNIVERSITY OF S. FLORIDA

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

(HOUR ONE)

-The show kicked off with Michael Cole welcoming the audience to the ThunderDome for tonight’s Smackdown. All of the Smackdown champions appeared on the stage to start the show, sans the Universal Champion. Apollo Crews, Bianca Belair, Natalya & Tamina, and the Mysterios showed off their gold. They then hyped the fatal four way IC title match between Big E, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Apollo Crews.

-Sonya Deville was in the center of the ring and said that the news broke today that in July, WWE will return to touring on the road. They showed a series of mainstream media articles touting this return to the road, then she introduced each of the champions standing on the stage. Aziz grabbed a mic for Apollo Crews who then said that Sonya Deville dishonored him by saying he would be defending not retaining his title. He said he’d unleash destruction on each of the three other participants in the match. He then kissed the IC title and said he loved it.

Sonya then welcomed Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion, to the stage. His old Shield music hit, and Paul Heyman walked to the ramp. He said that this was a nice parade of title holder, not champions. Roman Reigns is the only champion in on the brand and all of WWE and sports entertainment. Heyman said that there will be a parade of Champion later, but it won’t be now. Deville asked for everyone to applaud the champions when Bayley came out of the crowd and into the ring, upset that nobody was honoring her since she was the longest reigning Smackdown champion. She ran down each of the champions on stage. She demanded Bianca give her a rematch for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. Belair stormed the ring and the two jawed off at one another. Bayley looked to back off when Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax attacked from behind. Tamina and Nattie tried to make the save but the heels were dominant. (c)

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Let me guess, when we come back from the break we’ll have a six person tag? I liked this segment in a way, as the news of returning to a normal schedule in a couple months time is welcomed news. Having all of the champions out there made it feel like an important announcement, even if it was Deville giving it. Reigns not coming out perfectly fit his character, so totally fine with that as well.)

(1) SIX WOMAN TAG – SHAYNA BASZLER, NIA JAX & BAYLEY vs. TAMINA, NATALYA & BIANCA BELAIR

(Lindberg’s Analysis: Called it.)

The match was already underway when we came back from commercial with cousins, Nia Jax and Tamina squaring off in the ring. Jax was in control with a big elbow on Tamina for a near fall. Jax choked her on the middle rope for a 4 count before the ref backed her off allowing Baszler to take a cheap shot. Baszler tagged in, attacking Tamina in the corner followed by a snapmare for a two count. Bayley tagged in, Tamina trying to fight back to her corner with little success for a few moments before finally getting the tag to her partner, Natalya. Natalya was swiftly taken down by Bayley, as she tagged Shayna back in. Baszler attacked the arm before tagging Jax back in.

Nattie finally made the tag to Belair as Jax tagged in Baszler. Shayna went for the kirafuta clutch, but the Smackdown Women’s champion reversed. She climbed to the top and took out all three opponents, standing outside the ring, before commercial. (c)