WWE announces singles match for Riddle on this week’s Raw

WWE has announced Riddle vs. Xavier Woods for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Riddle has been friendly with both members of New Day, even as he teams and associates with Randy Orton. Recently, Orton dropped both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with RKO’s. On the most recent episode of Raw, Kingston beat Orton after Orton was distracted by Xavier Woods. Riddle got in the face of Woods because of this to defend Orton and pushed him down. Now, they are set to collide on Monday night.

