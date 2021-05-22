SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rey Mysterio won’t be handing his son, Dominick, a mask any time soon.

On the WWE After the Bell podcast, Rey addressed the situation once and for all.

“That was the idea from day one when he started training,” Rey said. “I said Dom will continue with this legacy and carry it on. We never really had the opportunity to sit down and discuss our plans which now in retrospect we can look at it and say it’s still not late to make things happen like we had it planned out. I think Dom is going to have to earn the mask now. He’s on his way, eventually one day, maybe the mask will be on.”

In addition to the mask talk, Dominick openly talked about his current run in WWE and how it came to be.

“It kind of just happened,” Dominick said. “It was so weird, we never expected anything. Opportunities were kind of just presented and I ran with them. One day I showed up to tapings and it said ‘Dominick Mysterio’ on the screen and it threw me off because there was music and everything. I sat there scratching my head and I asked my dad ‘Is this for me?’ [Rey said] ‘Ain’t nobody else here that’s Dominik Mysterio.’

Rey and Dominick Mysterio became the first-ever father and son duo to win the tag team titles. They defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash.

*Special h/t to Wrestling Inc for the interview transcription.*

CATCH-UP: Update on John Cena’s return to WWE