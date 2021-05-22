Update on John Cena’s return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The rumor mill continues to churn regarding John Cena’s return to WWE.

In a report by F4Wonline.com, it’s said that a Cena return is still being discussed for WWE’s first regular show back in front of fans on July 16 for Smackdown in Houston, Texas.

Cena hasn’t been a fixture of WWE programming since his WrestleMania 36 feud with The Fiend. News broke earlier this month that Cena would be producing a WWE show on Peacock that details the psychology of heel characters. The show is called WWE Evil.

