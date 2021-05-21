WWE officially announces the return of live events

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will be returning to the road for live events.

In an announcement on Friday morning, the company announced it would return to live events with fans via a 25-show tour starting on July 16 and running through Labor Day. The tour will kickoff with Smackdown on the 16th, Money In The Bank on the 18th, and Monday Night Raw on the 19th. Cities and locations have been announced for those show.

Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas

The rest of the tour will be revealed soon. Tickets for the announced events will go on sale on May 26. Though WWE welcomed fans back for this year’s WrestleMania event in Tampa, Florida, this marks their return to the road since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.

