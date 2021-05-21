SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Don Callis is no longer a Co-EVP of Impact Wrestling.

PWInsider and Fightful reported on Thursday that Callis is not an Executive VP of Anthem Sports & Entertainment anymore, but that he will stay with the company as a performer. According to the reports, Callis leaving the role was not overdramatic in nature.

Currently, Callis is the on-air manager of Kenny Omega, who holds the AEW World Championship, Impact Wrestling World Championship, and the AAA Mega Champion. With Callis in his corner, Omega will face both Pac and Orange Cassidy at AEW’s Double or Nothing event on May 30, 2021 with his championship on the line.

CATCH-UP: WWE bringing back Ruthless Aggression series, season two to air on Peacock