WWE will be bringing back it’s Ruthless Aggression series. Season two is slated to air on Peacock.

Fightful is reporting that WWE announced the news in new, collaborative advertising between WWE and Peacock. Season one of the series aired in 2020 and season two was originally scheduled for later that year, but never aired.

The series is rooted in telling the in-depth story of that era in WWE, including the rise of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Evolution, and other central figures of the time. Season two of Ruthless Aggression currently does not have a premiere date.

