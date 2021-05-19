FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds like Pinnacle vs. Inner Circle, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(1) THE PINNACLE vs. THE INNER CIRCLE

New Developments: The Pinnacle walked to the ring to celebrate their win over The Inner Circle at Blood and Guts. MJF wore a crown and was escorted by a trio of women. MJF told the crowd the bow to him and The Pinnacle. MJF noted that Dynamite was the number show on all of cable because of their win. MJF asked the crowd if they’d like to see a rematch between the two factions. The crowd cheered but MJF said that wasn’t going to happen. Tully Blanchard took the mike and said he once knew was it was like to be at the top of the card. He said The Pinnacle took everything The Inner Circle had and still came out on top. Blanchard said he had a present for The Pinnacle that costs him thousands of dollars. He presented them with expensive watches and screamed that they were looking down on everyone else from the top of the card.

A car horn was heard throughout Daley’s place. The Inner Circle rode into the building with an odd-looking vehicle. MJF told them The Inner Circle was dead and they should drive off. Jericho came from the back of the vehicle and asked for a rematch. MJF said no again. Jericho told Sammy to “get ‘em” and Sammy started spraying The Pinnacle with bubbly from a hose at the top of the vehicle. After slipping and sliding around the ring, MJF took the mike and said at Double or Nothing, there would be a rematch but it would have to be a Stadium Stampede match. He concluded by saying if The Inner Circle lost, they would have to break up forever.

Highs & Lows: This was the follow-up to the bloodiest AEW match to date? Whose idea was it to run an angle straight out of Raw is War 1999? The Pinnacle, who just defeated Chris Jericho in an old-school, pro-wrestling brawl, fell and slid around the ring like bad slapstick actors. Worst of all, there was no crowd reaction whatsoever, or at least not one that was audible on television. Segments like these are further proof that AEW refuses to settle on a tone. In a few weeks, the show went from serious, heart-felt promos to goofy comedy and bad acting. The product only suffers from these types of inconsistencies.

Length of Feud: March 10th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: Give the win to The Pinnacle. Keep MJF as a top heel and let the Inner Circle go on to other things. They’re floundering as babyfaces.

(2) HIKARU SHIDA vs. BRITT BAKER

New Developments: Baker sat down with Jim Ross and talked about her match with Shida at Double or Nothing. Ross brought up how Shida broke Baker’s nose a year ago. Baker said the pain she felt that night changed her and Shida was responsible for the monster she had become. Baker said that it was poetic that after that incident, she would be the one to dethrone Shida as champion. Ross asked Baker if she was too emotionally involved in the match and brought up the brawl that took place between Shida and Baker during a photoshoot. Baker said Ross can keep making her out to be a villain, but Baker was fine with that. Baker turned her attention back to Shida and said Shida had been keeping the division alive through an extremely hard year for pro-wrestling. Baker concluded by guaranteeing that she would become the new AEW women’s champion.

Highs & Lows: Baker is a fantastic heel. She has leaned into the role and owned it. She carries herself like a star is just arrogant enough without sounding like a corny villain. If her match with Shida delivers, she will need to be considered one of the best wrestlers in the business today.

Length of Feud: May 18th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: Baker should win the title at Double or Nothing. Shida is a credible champion but does not have the momentum that Baker does. With Baker as champion, AEW can line up face challengers for the next 6-8 months for Baker to defeat. This will build the women’s division stronger, which AEW desperately needs to do.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (2) – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – Concluded

Dustin Rhodes vs. The Dark Order – Forgotten

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – Concluded

FTR vs. Jurassic Express – Dormant

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Young Bucks – Concluded

Cody & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade – Concluded

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz – Concluded

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page – Concluded

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor – Dormant

