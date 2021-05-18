New sets for WWE Raw and Smackdown rumored debut soon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

According to a report from Robert DeFelice at Fightful.com, WWE will be introducing new sets for their two main shows, Raw and Smackdown.

DeFelice cited a tweet by Andrew Zarian who seemingly confirmed new sets will debut. Zarian was also cited as the person who reported that WWE was planning on returning to live events.

The report indicates that the new sets should debut around the time WWE will reportedly resume live events and touring in July.

