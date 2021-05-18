SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a pre-WrestleMania Backlash interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Bayley commented on various subjects from her character transformation, to becoming more comfortable on promos, to her thoughts on AEW’s Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

In regards to her character, she said it’s been very rewarding to completely transform with great success, but also that she “loves rubbing it in everyone’s face that I was able to pull this off.” However, she did thank Vince McMahon for giving her his blessing and go-ahead to shift her character.

Bayley also discussed her array of outfits and hairstyles, saying for too long she tried to look a certain way, worried about what other people thought about her. She said she restricted herself for no reason and that now, “Nobody’s telling me no. Nobody’s telling me I can’t do this, I can’t look a certain way, I can’t do that.” Bayley said the compliments she’s received actually helps her feel more in-character and feel like the whole package.

She praised Bianca Belair, saying she “has the ability to do it all.” She also praised Belair for having such composure despite her relative inexperience.

Bayley did say it “sucked” to not be on the WrestleMania card, but also that she wouldn’t talk about it anymore because she “finally put it to peace.”

The interview closed with a question on if there could be more than one role model in wrestling, to which Bayley shook her head no. This led to a question on Baker, AEW’s resident role (“roll”) model, with Staszewski asking about their Twitter back-and-forth. Bayley said she loves Baker and she “can’t hate on her.” Bayley said there’s no disrespect of hard feelings and she only wants the best for Baker because “as a role model, that’s how you’re supposed to react to those types of things.”

Other topics discussed included the introduction of her “Ding Dong, Hello” segments, growing on the mic, and thoughts on Alexa Bliss.

CATCH-UP: Jon Moxley autobiography details emerge, pre-orders available (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)