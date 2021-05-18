SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The details of Jon Moxley’s upcoming autobiography have been revealed.

Wrestling Inc reports that “Mox” will be released on November 2, 2021. Permuted Press is handling the release and did the same for Renee Paquette’s cookbook,“Messy In the Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously.” Paquette, the former Renee Young in WWE, is Moxley’s wife.

“Mox” is now available for pre-order here.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This will be a can’t miss read. Moxley has seen it all in his career and reading about it in his own words will be special.

