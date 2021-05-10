AEW announces a return to touring starting in July (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced on Monday morning that it would return to touring in July for the first time since the pandemic. In the announcement that can be read here, the company revealed Miami and two shows in Texas as their initial stops.

Wednesday, July 7: James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Wednesday, July 14: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas

Wednesday, July 21: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas

Dates for the 3 NEW #AEWDynamite events are:

-Wed 7/7 James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL

-Wed 7/14 H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX

-Wed 7/21 Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX

Tix for the 3 shows will go on sale this Fri, 5/14 at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq https://t.co/oTZ2mLmLHi pic.twitter.com/zIbNHBM3IX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2021

Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida was AEW’s home throughout the pandemic. With this announcement, AEW becomes the first national wrestling company to return to a regular touring schedule since the pandemic halted things in March of 2020.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, this is some giant news to start the week. If we assume that all health precautions are taking place to insure safety, this is a massive win for AEW. The AEW fans have always been central to their product. They were a rabid bunch that gave off the perception that Dynamite and the AEW brand was the “hip” wrestling to watch. Having the audience back will help immensely – especially in a post-Wednesday night war era. On the flip side, AEW will have to be buttoned up and ready to pivot on stories or characters based on the reaction they get from the crowd.

CATCH-UP: AEW to run Daily’s Place at full capacity for Double or Nothing PPV event