WWE management reportedly hated AEW’s Blood and Guts

A new report by PWInsider indicates that WWE management hated AEW’s first-ever Blood and Guts match. The report said that a person in management thought the match set the business back 30 years.

Blood and Guts took place in the main event of last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and pitted the Inner Circle against The Pinnacle. The Pinnacle won the match after MJF coerced members of the Inner Circle to give up while threatening to throw Chris Jericho off of the top of the cage structure. MJF threw Jericho off the structure anyway and closed the show standing tall on top of the cage.

Though WWE officials hated the match, the PWInsider report stated that many current WWE stars loved the match and wanted to do something like it themselves.

