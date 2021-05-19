FREE PODCAST 5/18 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (5-17-11) Keller and Powell talk Miz-Cena, Tawdry tone of TNA, Hogan & Bischoff running TNA, Tough Enough, more (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback episode (5-17-11) of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first a new introduction reacting to Miz’s injury and how WWE might fill his TV time with NXT call-up ideas. Then a flash back ten years this week to Wade Keller and Jason Powell of prowrestling.net taking calls for an hour discussing mostly Raw and Tough Enough including Over the Limit hype, the Miz-John Cena feud, Kharma’s future. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they dissect the “Wrestling Matters” campaign and make concrete suggestions for how to make it work plus the early efforts and results of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff in TNA.

