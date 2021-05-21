News Ticker

Update on location for WWE Summerslam 2021 PPV event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 21, 2021

A new report from Sports Illustrated indicates that this year’s Summerslam event will be held in Nevada.

With the return of fans to WWE events reportedly set for the summer, this location more than makes sense even if it doesn’t specifically call out Las Vegas as the destination. If Las Vegas is the confirmed location, Allegiant Stadium is a giant outdoor venue that could work for WWE much like Raymond James Stadium did in Tampa for WrestleMania.

WWE’s next PPV is the Hell in a Cell event, which will stream live on Peacock on June 20. No matches have been announced for that show at this time.

